Better Things Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast and Spoilers

The fifth and final season of ‘Better Things’ will kickstart with Sam having a hard time managing her responsibilities. Taking care of herself and tending to her daughters at the same time will prove to be a task for her. Additionally, her curiosity in unraveling her family history will be a shocking experience for her. Apart from that, the secrets that were pushed under the rug might come to the forefront. Now, let us take a look at all that we can expect from ‘Better Things’ season 5 episode 1!

Better Things Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Better Things’ season 5 episode 1 will release on February 28, 2022, at 10 pm ET on FX, followed by the second episode, titled ‘Rip Taylor’s Cell Phone.’ The fifth season has ten episodes in total. Every episode has a runtime of 20–30 minutes.

Where to Watch Better Things Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

To catch ‘Better Things’ season 5 episode 1, tune in to FX at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss catching it on FX, the episode will be available on Hulu right here. You can also live stream the show on platforms such as DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. The episode will also be available on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Better Things Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 5 is titled ‘F… Anatoly’s Mom.’ It will follow Sam as she makes surprising discoveries about her family. She will be at the peak of her anxieties this season, along with her brother Marion, mother Phyllis, kids, and even Marion’s wife, Caroline. Sam will get back to acting after her director phase ends. However, she will dread the prospect of playing roles she doesn’t relate to. Hence, the last season will explore mundane issues that have a huge impact on daily life. Here’s the trailer for the final season!

Better Things Season 5 Cast

Season 5 of ‘Better Things’ will see Pamela Adlon reprising the lead role of Sam Fox, a single mom/actor in Los Angeles. Hannah Alligood will return as Frankie Fox, Sam’s opinionated middle daughter, while Celia Imrie will come back as Phyllis “Phil” Darby, Sam’s British mother. Mikey Madison will once again portray Max Fox, Sam’s explosive eldest daughter. The season will also feature Olivia Edward’s return as Duke Fox, Sam’s kindhearted youngest daughter.

Other actors who will return include Diedrich Bader (Rich), Alysia Reiner (Sunny), Greg Cromer (Jeff), Rebecca Metz (Tressa), and Matthew Glave (Xander Hall), among others. We can also hope to see Kevin Pollak (Marion), Judy Reyes (Lala), and Cree Summer (Lenny) in season 5. The fifth season will also feature a lineup of guest stars, including Lena Waithe, Angela Kinsey, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham, and Usman Ally.

