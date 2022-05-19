Beyond the Edge Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Hosted by sports announcer Mauro Ranallo, ‘Beyond the Edge’ is a cerebral and enthralling celebrity game show that plunges its celebrity contestants into a hostile natural terrain in the exotic Panama jungles. The celebrities stay in the wilderness for two weeks amidst unending rain, snakes, crocodiles, and other unforeseeable dangers. During this duration, they participate in games and activities, gathering money for charities.

At the end of the two weeks, two contestants who have won the most amount of money battle toe-to-toe for the winning title. The CBS original series shines in its refreshing cause-driven format and a captivating natural element. At the same time, some critics were eager to liken the show to the acclaimed CBS series ‘Survivor.’ However, following the first season, you may be curious to know the prospects of a sophomore season. In that case, we have you insured.

Beyond the Edge Season 2 Release Date

‘Beyond the Edge’ season 1 premiered on March 16, 2022, on CBS, coming under wrap by May 18, 2022. The first season packs ten episodes with an average episodic runtime of 60 minutes. Let us now speculate on the possibilities of a second season.

The show has not been renewed for a second season yet, and whether it will remain subject to speculation. The 2000 CBS show ‘Survivor’ ran for 42 seasons, becoming a TRP magnet for the network. However, the success of ‘Survivor’ does not affect this series, which seems to be a bit more unique in its format. If we look at the viewership data, the first season averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It attracted 2.53 million viewers in the live+same day segment, including DVR playbacks through 3 AM on the same day. Therefore, the ratings can be better in the future seasons. But if we look at the format and the abundance of celebs, the chance of the show’s revival remains strong. Although speculated, if the show gets renewed anytime by December 2022, we predict ‘Beyond the Edge’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2023.

Beyond the Edge Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

In all likelihood, Mauro Ranallo may return as the presenter. Although nothing is set in stone, we may see some eliminated contestants from the first season getting wildcard entries in the second installment. On the contrary, the sophomore season may introduce a new cast. There should be no shortage of celebrities willing to give up two weeks of their lives to get featured on network television. However, the final contestant list remains under speculation, and hopefully, we’ll get to know more following an official announcement.

Beyond the Edge Season 2 Premise: What Can It Be About?

The first season takes the contestants and the viewers to the impenetrable Panama jungle for a roving ride downhill. The contestants go through hurdles they never imagined encountering, honing some survival skills in the process. On the first night in the jungle, they get a sample of nightmarish tropical rainfall, but nobody backs out. Along the way, a few contestants ring the bell and admit defeat. Ray and Colton vie for the winning title in the finale, and the winner is revealed.

The proposed second installment may retain the refreshing celebrity survival format. Meanwhile, the producers may consider other hostile locations for filming. The first season takes us to vast beaches and tropical jungles, and the prospective second season may unfold in icy or deserted terrains, intensifying the challenges. The creators may also tweak the format to include additional surprises and trials. Rest assured, the ambiance will be as ruthless, and the production team will be as caring to ensure the safety of the contestants. However, the season is still under speculation, and it will be a while before we see the early glimpses.

Read More: Is Beyond the Edge Real or Scripted?