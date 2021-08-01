In episode 10 of ‘Big Brother,’ Brent was still under the impression that his housemates were on his side. Before the eviction session started, he relied on the Aces and Queens to save him and was further planning to target two people from the Kings. If you haven’t watched the episode, the recap section will enlighten you with the latest updates. If you’re anticipating the next episode, here is what you can expect from it!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 11 will premiere on August 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes roll out every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of this popular reality series is approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 11 as and when it airs on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you skip the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. You can otherwise watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode, the HouseGuests will gear up for the next wildcard competition on Sunday, and as per what Julie declared, the winner will earn full immunity for the rest of the week along with the power to compromise the safety of the other guests. Along with that, the next nomination session will take place, and it is a mystery as to who Christian is planning to throw under the bus.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23 kicked off with Julie straight up announcing that it will be Brent going home even before the elimination session began. Christian declared that his loyalties lie with Xavier, while Brent had full faith in their latest alliance called the Mafia comprising the Aces and Queens. He desperately wanted to push Christian and Xavier on the block this week while Hannah surprisingly was spotted playing her own game. She, along with Whitney, wanted to nominate two people from the Kings to equalize the numbers.

Derek X. joined the Royal Flush alliance without Hannah and Whitney’s knowledge, so he seemed unwilling to jump aboard with their plan. Elsewhere, Alyssa and Christian planned to nominate Whitney, another member of the Aces, much to Derek X’s dismay. They then decided to support Whitney in the next HoH competition while the rest of the Royal Flush was targeting Whitney. Once the voting started, the houseguests walked to the Diary Room, where they evicted Brent by a vote of 11-0. After an astonished Brent walked out, the next HoH competition came into the picture.

The teams had to compete in an activity called “Pier Pressure,” comprising a race involving a surfboard puzzle, where only one player could participate at a time for 25 seconds. Failure to complete the task within the allotted time would eliminate the entire team. The final member who puts the last puzzle piece in place will be crowned as the new Head of Household. The Kings defeated the rest of the groups, and Christian emerged as the new HoH. This came as bad news to Derek X. and the others who were targeting the Kings.

