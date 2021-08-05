In episode 12 of ‘Big Brother’ season 13, the aftermath of the recent nomination came crashing down on Whitney and Hannah. The former was petrified at the thought of leaving, so she walked up to Christian in tears hoping he would retract his decision. The HoH, however, had little empathy to extend. To know what happened next, you can rely on our comprehensive recap at the end. In case you are looking for the details of episode 13, we’ve got your back! Here’s everything you need to know!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 13 will release on August 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 13, as and when it airs on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. You can otherwise watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 13 Spoilers

In the thirteenth episode of season 23, the guests will have to choose between Whitney or Hannah on the next night of eviction. As per the rules set by Christian, everyone is supposed to vote for Whitney, but Sarah Beth is still hellbent on targeting Hannah instead. She will certainly cook up a plan to change Christian’s mind, but it surely won’t be easy.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 12 Recap

In the twelfth episode, the guests pondered over the outcome of the latest nomination session. Christian walked to the Diary Room to air out his concerns, and Whitney was dumbfounded after being put up on the block, as well as Derek X., who didn’t expect Hannah to be nominated. This confirmed that he is not as close to the Royal Flush as he thought. Christian decided to target Whitney because Hannah promised him immunity in the future, but Hannah was silently aiming for the Power of Veto because she didn’t trust Christian.

Later, Christian witnessed Whitney break down in front of him, but he remained unaffected. He knew that the Kings would be her next target in case she won the Veto. Derek X. was disappointed because he is loyal to both Hannah and Whitney. Tiffany went to Hannah and blurted out everything about Sarah Beth wanting to kick Hannah out of the house. For the Veto competition, Christian, Hannah, Whitney, Claire and Derek X and Azah were the competitors engaging in a game of volleyball against themselves! They were asked to roll a ball over a net and catch it before it landed on the other side.

Every catch earned them a point each, and the first one securing 100 points would emerge as the winner. Both Christian and Derek scored over 90 points, but the former touched the bar first, much to Whitney’s disappointment. Whitney then overheard Derek X. talking about the nominations and was furious at realizing he is a part of Christian’s grand scheme of taking her down. Whitney subsequently begged Christian to save her in exchange for her uncontested loyalty, but he chose not to use the power of the Veto.

