In episode 16 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Christian pleaded with Derek X. to target Britini instead of him. No matter how many times he asked, the HoH only caused him more disappointment. Tiffany was ready to pull some strings in favor of Christian, but the house was set on eliminating him. For a better idea of how things progressed in the latest episode, check out the recap. Before the next episode arrives, here is all the information we have on ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 17!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 17 will release on August 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 17, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 17 Spoilers

In the seventeenth episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the High Roller’s room will become a major part of this season. Based on votes gleaned from the public, the guests will receive casino money that they can spend to play games. The ones with better prizes could be unlocked using more dough, and we can’t help but think this might be the setup for the next HoH competition.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 16 Recap

In episode 16, Britini saved herself using the power of Veto, and Derek X. raised Christian on the block, although he was initially confident about his hold over the game. He later approached Derek X. to complain about Sarah Beth and her gameplay, hoping to turn the tables, but the HoH was not ready to listen. Christian then only had Azah, Big D, Britini, and Alyssa on his side. He said he doesn’t trust Tiffany and Claire but needs their support to stay in the game. To make matters worse, Derek C. and Britini decided to change their mind about saving Christian.

Tiffany suggested they should inform him about their new plan, or else she would. Derek C. was seconds away from dropping out of Cookout because of the pressure Tiffany put on him. Despite Azah trying to calm him down, Derek C. was firm about his dislike for Tiffany, who then apprised Christian of what just happened. She also approached Xavier hoping to swing the votes in Christian’s favor, but the Cookout alliance was hell-bent on driving him out even if Xavier was against it. Tiffany’s last resort was Britini, but Derek C. didn’t let them see each other.

Later, the HouseGuests assembled to cast their votes, and as expected, Christian was evicted by a 7-2 margin. Alyssa and Xavier were the only ones voting against Sarah Beth. Julie then addressed the house, announcing that they’ve all made jury, which will properly begin to form next week. She surprisingly mentioned a new room opening up at the BB Beach Club called the High Roller’s Room comprising casino games and three intriguing game-changing concepts.

