In episode 17 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, it was finally time for the next HoH competition, which engaged the guests in a Q&A session, and the newly crowned HoH nominated two members of the house to be put up on the block. As always, the house was in a state of utter confusion after the names of the nominees were declared. Curious to learn more about the latest episode? The recap will give you all the information! Now, here is what episode 18 might be about!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 18 is slated to release on August 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 18, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 18 Spoilers

In the eighteenth episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the winners of the Veto Derby will place their bets on one guest each, and the one that picks the eventual winner will be rewarded the second POV. They could then spend 125 BB Bucks to play Chopping Block Roulette to win a chance to remove a nominee and decide the replacement by the spin of a roulette wheel. Lastly, for 250 BB Bucks, they could go for Coin of Destiny which would allow them to flip a coin in an attempt to overthrow the HOH.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 17 Recap

In the eighteenth episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Derek X. hosted “Name That Croon,” a game where an individual is pitted against a group of two as they all answer questions about past comps. The winner of that round chooses the next opponents and so on. One of the last two players standing would get the chance to become HOH. Kyland advanced to the final round to go against the winner of Xavier and Tiffany. While he agreed to throw away the opportunity to let Tiffany win, she answered incorrectly, and Kyland was crowned the new HoH.

Tiffany was dismayed. Azah broke down thinking her safety is under threat, but Kyland revealed that he has three options for nominations: Claire, Alyssa, and Britini. Claire was beginning to get a read on the situation and promised to vote for anyone Kyland wants to eliminate from the show. She proposed for him to go after a Joker or Xavier, having no clue that the team is composed of the Cookout alliance. After Derek F. volunteers to become the pawn, Kyland puts up his and Claire’s name on the block.

The High Roller’s Room finally opened, and the guests were later allowed to “gamble for greatness.” Sarah Beth decided to use 50 BB Bucks to play Veto Derby (the first qualifying round) and earned 4 points. Hannah and Xavier earned 75 BB Bucks each. Britini bagged 100 BB Bucks, while Azah, Alyssa, and Kyland all earned 50 BB Bucks each. Kyland played the Veto Derby game and earned a total of 9 points. Tifanny returns penniless. Kyland, Derek F., Claire, and Sarah Beth finally made the cut for the POV competition.

Read More: Where Is Big Brother Season 23 Filmed?