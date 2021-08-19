In episode 18 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Kyland stood confused about his latest target, but with a little push from Tiffany, he decided to go after Britini. Sarah Beth casually revealed the news to Britini, who was consequently mad at Kyland, who has repeatedly thrown her under the bus. If you want more details about the latest episode, we have a recap laid out for you at the bottom. Now, without further ado, let’s dive into our expectations from ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 19!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 19 is slated to release on August 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 19 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 19, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 19 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the Veto meeting will decide whether Britini will replace Claire or Derek F. on the block. Kyland has already made up his mind, but Britini will be furious if he follows through with the new plan. Fate has put Britini to the test far too many times, but she will be determined to avoid the block one last time. In case she becomes the target, all hell will most certainly break loose!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 18 Recap

In the eighteenth episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the Veto Derby twist might allow Kyland to nominate two more players if Claire and Derek F. are taken off the block. Kyland was targeting Claire but also had Alyssa and Britini on his list. Derek F. asked Azah and Britini not to use the Veto if they won because another Joker might end up replacing him. Tiffany, on the other hand, was conspiring to pull Claire off the block.

However, when Kyland revealed that Claire had openly stated her targets previously, Tiffany was flabbergasted. Keeping her head in the game somehow, she convinced the HoH to target Britini instead. For the Veto competition, Kyland, Claire, Derek F., Alyssa, Azah, and Britini stepped up. Winners of the Veto Derby then placed their bets on who would win. Kyland placed his bet on Alyssa while Derek F. was confident Britini would win. Claire bet on Kyland, and Sarah Beth picked Azah.

Kyland was spot on with his prediction as Alyssa bagged the Power of Veto, earning Kyland the second Power of Veto for himself. He finally told Derek F. that Britini would go on the block. Derek F. wanted Kyland to target Derek X. instead. Before the Veto meeting, Sarah Beth informed Britini about the change in plan, and Britini rushed to confront Kyland about the same. In tears, she walked out and resolved to cause a ruckus before she leaves the house.

