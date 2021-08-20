In episode 19 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the Veto meeting turned the game over when Britini replaced Claire on the block. She was infuriated when Kyland used the Power of Veto against her, while Derek F. regretted his decision of having volunteered to be a pawn. For more details, there is a recap outlined at the bottom. Now, let’s take a look at everything ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 20 might reveal!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 20 is slated to release on August 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 20, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 20 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the Cookout alliance will have a lot to consider now that Sarah Beth is the new HoH. They will inevitably be in danger of being targeted this week except for Kyland, who is in Sarah Beth’s good books. The rest of them, especially Tiffany, Xavier, and Derek F., might have to prepare themselves for the worst!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 19 Recap

In the nineteenth episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Kyland chose to use the Power of Veto on Claire, replacing her with Britini. Alyssa decided to let the nomination proceed the way it is. Derek F. began to regret putting his name as a pawn while Claire didn’t show even a hint of gratitude towards Kyland. Although Britini was in tears, both Tiffany and Claire thought Derek F. might be evicted. Despite not wanting to blow up the Cookout alliance, Derek X. and Hannah were already planning to send him home.

Hence, every decision taken after that was in favor of protecting the alliance. In the Diary Room, Derek X. further mentioned that Kyland, Xavier, and himself had to keep one another safe. However, Claire told him about Xavier’s plan to get Derek X. eliminated, which Xavier confirmed in the Diary Room. During the eviction session, Derek F. tried to convince everyone that he will continue to cook and clean for them. Sure enough, Britini lost by a margin of 7-1. Azah was the only person voting for Britini and was in tears once the verdict was out.

The HoH competition of the week was called “Dash to Dinner.” The players would have to navigate a balance beam course on their way to the dinner table. The Houseguest completing the task in the fastest time will be the new HOH! The ladies were on fire as Claire finished in 34.97 seconds, while Alyssa almost made it in 27.06 before losing balance. Sarah Beth comfortably finished in 21.03 seconds, becoming the new HOH!

