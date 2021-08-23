In episode 20 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Sarah Beth put two names on the block, and the result turned out to be concerning for Kyland. The guests geared up to compete in the High Rollers room that has the power to change the game. To know how the episode ended, take a look at the comprehensive recap we have provided. Now, you can go through the details for ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 21!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 21 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 21 will release on August 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 21 Online?

You can watch 'Big Brother' season 23 episode 21, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 21 Spoilers

In the next episode, the Veto competition would give Derek F. a chance to turn around the nomination. If he loses, he might be the next target, as Sarah Beth pointed out. If he wins, the Cookout alliance will remain intact, and Sarah beth will have to choose another person to throw under the bus!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 20 Recap

In the twentieth episode, Kyland tried to save the members of the Cookout alliance without letting Sarah Beth find out. He advised her to target Derek X. and Claire. Tiffany thought either Derek F. or Hannah would be the target. Meanwhile, Xavier and Derek F. talked to Kyland, who was sure that the Cookout is safe. All the guests who were in danger of being nominated were relying on the High Rollers room where they could earn the “roulette” power.

Sarah Beth told Kyland that she is not on good terms with Xavier and Alyssa, but Kyland was not letting Xavier go up the block. At the nomination ceremony, Sarah Beth picked Derek F. and Claire but later revealed that she is targeting Derek X. Both the nominees were confident about them just being pawns. In the High Rollers room, Alyssa earned 75 BB for a total of 125 BB, so she tried her hand at earning immunity this week.

The game required Alyssa to stand on a huge roulette wheel and tip it so that the ball rolls around the wheel as many times as possible in two minutes. She completed nineteen spins. Derek X. had 200 but chose to save it, not knowing he is the target. That by default, named Alyssa as the winner, and she chose to save Derek F. When she spun the wheel to choose a replacement, the pin fell on Xavier, who became the second nominee. Alyssa was devastated, but Xavier seemed calm.

