In episode 21 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the Veto competition introduced a major twist in the current nomination. Sarah Beth’s plan of pushing Derek F. out the door was not a secret anymore. He immediately regretted his decision not to enter the High Rollers room while Tiffany designed her next scheme. To know more about the latest episode, go through the recap. Now, let’s take a look at all the information we have on ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 22!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 22 will release on August 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 22 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 22, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 22 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Sarah Beth will plan to eliminate Derek F. from the show, but there are plans “cooking up” behind her back. Tiffany is one of the best game players in the Cookout alliance, and her decision to pick Derek F. over Hannah might also turn the game over! In addition, the upcoming episode might house the next eviction ceremony.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 21 Recap

In episode 21, Alyssa was heavily shaken after she accidentally put Xavier on the block, but he had full faith in the Cookout. In the HOH room, Sarah Beth declared that she doesn’t want Claire to go home. Tiffany was worried about Derek X., who might get eliminated in case he is nominated. When he finally realized he is the target, he regretted not taking advantage of the High Rollers room. For the Veto competition, Sarah Beth, Claire, and Xavier were joined by Azah, Derek F., and Alyssa.

The players had to set up dominos along a course that needed to fall down perfectly, and the entire feat was to be completed in the shortest time possible. There was an option to go after the Veto or a prize. Alyssa, Sarah Beth, Claire, Xavier, and Azah went for the Veto while Derek F. played for the cash prize. Xavier won the Power of Veto but had to face three punishments: losing all his BB money, going into solitary confinement for 24 hours, and becoming the third person on the block at the next chance given.

Taking Tiffany’s advice, Derek F. asked Sarah Beth to put Hannah on the block in exchange for his loyalty. Hannah’s exit could bring Sarah Beth and Kyland together, so when he conveyed that to her, she was almost on board. At the Veto meeting, Xavier pulled himself off the block. Sarah Beth then replaced him with Derek F., despite their previous agreement.

