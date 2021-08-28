In episode 22 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Tiffany tried to manipulate Azah and Kyland to be on Derek X’s side. Although Xavier tried to change her mind, she didn’t budge and guided Derek X. through his one chance at acquiring immunity. For a closer look at the latest happenings, check out the recap. Now, let’s dive into the details for ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 23!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 23 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 23 will release on August 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 23 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 23, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 23 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the HouseGuests will have a chance to overthrow Tiffany’s reign if they win the Coin of Destiny in the High Rollers room. Even if she is psyched to take control as the new HoH, Tiffany’s journey this week might not be smooth.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 22 Recap

Episode 22 opened with Derek X. replacing Xavier as the second person on the block. Everyone but Tiffany wanted to flip the vote in favor of Derek X. Hannah informed Xavier about the same. He resorted to “sweet-talking” in an attempt to change Tiffany’s mind. Although she nodded along, her mission still remains intact, as stated by her in the Diary Room.

With Xavier banished for 24 hours, Tiffany charged into her next move. She asked Derek X. to ask for sympathy votes from Azah and Kyland. Azah was on board after watching Derek X. shed tears. However, during the eviction ceremony, Derek X. lost by a margin of 5-2. Hannah and Kyland were the only ones voting for Derek X. Moving on, Sarah Beth was naturally exempted from participating in the next HoH competition. So the others stepped up for the game, which required them to memorize clips put on the memory wall throughout the week.

They were asked True or False questions based on what they remember. If a person fails to answer even one question correctly, they will lose. In Round 1, Xavier, Azah, and Claire were the first ones to lose, followed by Kyland and Derek F. In the final round, Alyssa and Hannah were eliminated, making Tiffany the new HOH! On their way back, each player received an envelope that contained random amounts of BB money inside.

