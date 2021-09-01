In episode 23 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the tables turned when the new HoH competition commenced without anyone’s knowledge of who would be participating. Before Tiffany lost her power, she put Sarah Beth and Kyland’s names on the block. To know what else happened in the latest episode, take a look at the recap section. Now, let us check out what’s in store for ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 24!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 24 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 24 will release on September 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 24 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 24, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 24 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the Houseguests might compete in another Veto competition, giving them a chance to change the names on the block. The battle, for now, is between Sarah Beth and Kyland, who have been nominated by Claire. In episode 24, the Houseguests might finally find out that she is the new HoH, and Tiffany will be stunned at the news!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 23 Recap

In episode 23, Tiffany explained that she didn’t want to go against the others and compromise the safety of The Cookout, so she didn’t vote for Derek X. Before leaving, he seemingly exposed Sarah Beth and her new alliance called The Monarchy that includes Alyssa, Xavier, and Kyland. The HoH was further delighted when Kyland offered to be the pawn this week. So, he and Sarah Beth were put on the block. Xavier was the automatic third nominee based on the results of the previous week’s Veto competition.

Tiffany falsely told Sarah Beth that she is targeting Kyland so that Sarah Beth doesn’t put too much effort into the upcoming competition. The winner of the Coin of Destiny in the final High Rollers competition would get the chance to dethrone her as HOH and switch up the nominations. In the Coin of Destiny game, Derek F., who had 425 BB bucks left, participated in a coin rolling activity, but he didn’t show much enthusiasm to win because he trusted Tiffany and her plan of nominating him for HoH next week.

Claire stepped up for the game, thinking she could protect her friend Tiffany’s spot but could barely insert a single coin at first. She subsequently put two more defeating Derek F. in the process. The process then initiated a secret HoH competition, and the players, as well as the results, were going to be concealed from everyone in the house. The guests were told that the winner needed to flip the Coin of Destiny to know whether they had any chance of overthrowing Tiffany. It was Claire who won the task, and her list of nominees (Kyland and Sarah Beth) for the week flashed on the screen.

