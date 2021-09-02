In episode 24 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Sarah Beth broke down in front of Kyland, who attempted to plant himself on the block as well. However, he couldn’t convince Claire to switch the names of the nominees. If you’re looking for a detailed account of the latest episode, check out the recap. Now, let’s see where the next episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23 takes us!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 25 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 25 will release on September 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 25 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 25, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 25 Spoilers

In episode 25 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Sarah Beth will most likely leave the house. Although Kyland tried his best to save her, Tiffany and Claire are too strong as a unit to be swayed by his request. On Thursday night, the eviction will probably be followed by the next HoH competition or perhaps a tweak in the format.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 24 Recap

In episode 24, Tiffany began to suspect that Claire is the new HoH, considering how the nominations remained unchanged. Claire was unaware of the Cookout’s manipulation tactics and was quite happy being the new HoH. Sarah Beth, on the other hand, was wallowing in sorrow with Kyland as her confidante. For the Veto competition, everyone except Azah, Big D, and Tiffany were participating. The winner would exclusively watch an advanced screening of the movie ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ along with 3 other guests that they choose.

The players were asked to arrange fictional photos of eliminated houseguests in chronological order. Hannah was the first person to correctly place it in the shortest time possible. The first thing she planned to do is pull Xavier off the block. In the living room, Hannah picked Sarah Beth, Kyland, and Xavier to watch the movie with her. Kyland asked Claire to request Hannah to use the Veto on him, but Claire being Tiffany’s closest ally, discloses everything to her. Tiffany was irked at Kyland, who then approached Hannah himself, but she was all set to save Xavier. At the Veto meeting, Hannah chose Xavier ignoring Kyland’s desperate request to use the Veto on him.

