Episode 26 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23 opened halfway into the HoH competition, where Alyssa, unfortunately, fell, exposing herself to the nominations this week. Azah, Kyland, and Tiffany were the last ones standing as per what the Cookout decided upon. However, the result took an unexpected turn, and the HouseGuests were pissed. For more updates, you can go through the recap. Now, here is a bit of information we have on ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 27!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 27 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 27 will release on September 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The current has 37 episodes in total, and new episodes drop on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode of the show is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 27 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 27, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 27 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the Veto competition will decide the final names on the block. Xavier has planned to give his best shot, so in case he wins, he will put Alyssa off the block instead of himself. If he is the one standing against Claire, Tiffany will be forced to choose between her one true ally, Claire, and one of the members of the Cookout, Xavier.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 26 Recap

The latest episode continued from the second Alyssa fell off around 18 minutes into the game. The Cookout, along with Tiffany, planned to vote against Alyssa but Tiffany deep down wanted to target Claire. Kyland, Tiffany, and Azah were the last ones competing for the title of HoH. After Azah dropped out, The Cookout expected Tiffany to let go according to what they had planned earlier, but when she didn’t, they were puzzled.

Azah and Xavier regretted their decision to back down for the sake of the bigger picture. Tiffany explained that Xavier would have to go on the block. Otherwise, Alyssa would be expecting him to use the Veto on her. Tiffany realized that the Cookout was under a lot of pressure as opposed to what was visible on the surface. She advised Claire to stick to Azah and Hannah while telling Alyssa that she was going on the block this week along with Xavier. Tiffany gave Alyssa a chance to pitch her plan and hear her out, and Xavier revealed his next big plan.

