Big Brother Season 23 Episode 31: What to Expect?

In episode 30 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Tiffany discovered Kyland’s astounding plan of targetting all the ladies in the house. She was the first on the list, so her clock was ticking, and she had to convince Kyland to change his game. The highlights of this week’s episode are mentioned in the recap section. Now, let’s check out what ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 31 has in store!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 31 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 31 will release September 16, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The current iteration of the show has 37 episodes in total. New episodes usually arrive on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 31 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 31, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. In addition, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Pluto TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Fans of the show in Canada have the option to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 31 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the eviction ceremony might witness the departure of the first Cookout member. Either Tiffany or Hannah will be entering the jury house on Thursday night, although the former has more chances of getting eliminated. This is because Kyland had openly declared that he is targeting Tiffany!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 30 Recap

The thirtieth episode picked up the events following the nomination ceremony where Kyland shared that he does not trust Tiffany which came as a blow to her. This means that their Final three deal was off as Derek and Xavier silently rejoiced. Hannah was hugely disappointed in Kyland, who at this point was helping Xavier to win $750,000, according to her.

Tiffany discussed the Veto with Hannah, and they realized that the men would make sure Azah is the replacement in case either of them came off the block. It was crucial for any one of the women to win the Power of Veto if they wanted to crush the men alliance. The competition required the contestants to play a “BB Comics” game where they had to match comics and arrange them in the proper order before hitting the buzzer.

Kyland was the first finisher, so he ended up winning. Kyland was planning to get in Hannah’s good books by replacing her with Big D while Tiffany walked up to Kyland to reach common ground with him. Despite promising her unwavering loyalty to him, Kyland wasn’t swayed. Hannah proposed a similar deal the next day. Finally, at the Veto ceremony, Kyland refrained from using the Power of Veto.

Read More: Where Is Big Brother Season 23 Filmed?