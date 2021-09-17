Big Brother Season 23 Episode 32: What to Expect?

In episode 31 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Tiffany’s hopes were slowly fizzling out as both Big D and Xavier refused to vouch for her. The episode turned out to be a double eviction special that had all the houseguests on their toes. To know who walked out on the latest episode, go to the recap, where you’ll find all the answers. Now, here is what ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 32 might be about!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 32 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 32 will release September 17, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The current iteration of the show has 37 episodes in total. New episodes usually arrive on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 32 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 32, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. In addition, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Pluto TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy or rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Fans of the show in Canada have the option to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 32 Spoilers

With Tiffany and Hannah’s exit, the power now lies in the hands of Kyland and Xavier, who are dedicated to reaching the Final Two. In the next episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, we will see Kyland, Xavier, Azah, and Big D compete against each other. However, Kyland might be exempted from entering the next HoH competition. Also, Azah might be the next person to get evicted because of the “all-boys” alliance that was formed recently.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 31 Recap

The latest episode opened to a surprise double eviction night that was harrowing for both Tiffany and Hannah. Tiffany didn’t have a chance with Big D, so she went to Xavier, hoping to reach common ground. Although they weren’t convinced, they considered their options. Julie congratulated the Cookout alliance for being the first six-person alliance to come through till the end. At the jury house, Britini D’Angelo and Derek X welcomed Sara Beth into their group.

Sarah Beth was then convinced that the Black people had planned to form an alliance after all! Claire and Alyssa were the next ones to walk in. Despite being evicted because of Tiffany, Claire still wants her to win. During the live eviction, Tiffany lost by a margin of 3-0. For the HOH competition, the players had to knock 12 silver balls on the grass using balls from their ball box. The top two contestants of the first round would advance to the next one and compete for the title of HoH.

Xavier and Azah were the last surviving houseguests, after which the latter took the prize by 5-3! At the nomination ceremony, Azah nominated Hannah and Xavier for eviction. Their only hope was the Veto competition, where players had to confirm the cuss words as Julie uttered them after a series of bleeped video clips featuring the houseguests played in front of them. Kylandthereafter ended up grabbing the power of Veto that he later used on Xavier, who was then replaced with Big D. During the second live eviction. Kyland and Xavier decided to evict Hannah.

