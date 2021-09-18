Big Brother Season 23 Episode 33: What to Expect?

In episode 32 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Azah’s safety hung on a thread unbeknownst to her, who trusted Xavier to protect her. However, his top two deal is with Big D, and Kyland had no idea about the actual strategy at play. To know who was evicted on the latest episode, check out the recap section. Now, here is all you can expect from ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 33!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 33 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 33 will release September 22, 2021, at 10:00 pm ET on CBS. The current iteration of the show has 37 episodes in total. New episodes usually arrive on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 33 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 33, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. In addition, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Pluto TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Fans of the show in Canada have the option to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 33 Spoilers

In the next episode, there will be a Veto competition that would practically decide who leaves the show. Now that the power is entirely in the hands of Xavier, Azah might be the one to be evicted in the next round. In case it is a double eviction episode, our bets are on Kyland. However, it all depends on the format of the game her onwards. If there are more competitions introduced, the others might have a chance to elude eviction!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 32 Recap

In the latest episode, Big D was contemplating his chances of survival while Azah was certain she’d make Top Three if she was loyal to both Kyland and Xavier. She readily fed on Kyland’s lies when he mentioned they were going to save her. Xavier wanted Kyland to know he was the final choice but had already decided to save Big D.

At the HOH competition, the men competed in a “CSI: Vegas” themed activity, and the players had to pick the primary suspect responsible for stealing the HOH key. The clues had to be matched with the evidence on the wall, and the players then had to record their time before hitting the buzzer. By the end of the competition, Big D clocked in at 15:44. Kyland finished at 14:52, while Xavier took 10:18. So Xavier was the new HoH and also the first person to reach the top three.

Kyland was terrified, and Azah also felt betrayed after knowing they would be nominated. Big D was heartbroken after realizing Kyland is the next target. Xavier wanted to make Big D seem responsible for Kyland’s eviction. At the nomination ceremony, Xavier took Azah and Kyland’s names to be put on the block. Xavier was going to let Big D call the shots once the Veto competition was over.

