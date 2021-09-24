Big Brother Season 23 Episode 34 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 33 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Kyland felt the pressure of the last few days of the show that was not working out in his favor. Although Xavier promised to have his back, he wasn’t going to make Kyland his final companion. Instead, he seemed like the house’s next target. If you want to know how and why the tables have turned, there is a recap enclosing all the events of the latest episode. Now, you can check out all that we know about ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 34, here!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 34 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 34 will release September 23, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The current iteration of the show has 37 episodes in total. New episodes usually arrive on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50-60 minutes.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 34 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 34, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. In addition, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Pluto TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Fans of the show in Canada have the option to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 34 Spoilers

In the next episode, we will finally know who makes it to the top three. As Kyland, Azah, and Derek prepare for the worst that could happen, Xavier knows that the game is in hands now. As per what he has planned, he might save Derek and target Kyland to be eliminated instead of Azah. At this rate, Xavier’s ultimate vision of winning the title seems fairly within his reach.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 33 Recap

In the latest episode, Xavier confirmed that he is rooting for him and Derek to outlast the others. Kyland had no idea about Xavier’s gameplay, while Derek realized he had to let go of Azah. She confronted him about their final three deal, but he denied having any solid arrangement with the boys. However, it seemed like his final two deal with Kyland was not on the table anymore.

Xavier, on the other hand, was planning to target Kyland before Azah left the house. Derek tried to warm up to Azah, hoping he was in her good books in case she won the Power of Veto. When the competition arrived, the players were asked to balance a seesaw with numbered balls, and the sum of these numbers had to represent a specific day in the house. Losing two rounds would lead to elimination.

Although Derek desperately wanted a win, Xavier held on till the last moment once again, emerging as the winner. Kyland was heartbroken at the result and subsequently asked Xavier to pull him off the block, only to be ignored by him. He left the conversation, which implied he isn’t planning to save him.

