Big Brother Season 23 Episode 36 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 35 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the final three celebrated their big win. Besides that, they have also made history as the first all Black top three, and that called for celebration. Xavier, Azah, and Derek sat down for a long discussion on their journey in the house. As a result, there were a lot of confessions, heartfelt declarations, and a little bit of reminiscing as well. You can read more about it in the recap. Now, here is everything that ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 36 might focus on!

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 36 will release September 26, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The current iteration of the show has 37 episodes in total. New episodes usually arrive on the network every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50-60 minutes.

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 36, as and when it airs, on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. In addition, you can watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Pluto TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Fans of the show in Canada have the option to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV.

In the next episode, Xavier, Azah, and Derek will compete in the final Head of Household competition. Whoever wins would be the first finalist who might then have the power to eliminate one of the two remaining guests. If the power goes to Xavier, he would most certainly pick Derek X as his top two companion, and the same could be said for Derek X. However, Azah’s win could change the entire game plan as they’re only two episodes away from winning the biggest prize in show history, $750,000.

In the latest episode, Kyland was finally eliminated, which means Azah, Derek and Xavier became the first all-Black Final 3. Xavier couldn’t wrap his head around Kyland’s comments about his nephew during his departure. The top three then sat around to discuss the best moments in the show as well the idiosyncrasies that defined different HouseGuests. Christian was the funniest, while Frenchie’s presence was no less than a wild ride. They also discussed how Hannah was a terrible cook.

Although scheming and plotting were behind everything they did, they still managed to forge meaningful connections with each other. Derek Xiao was present when Claire Rehfuss talked about disclosing her sexuality and coming out as bisexual. As Christian and Alyssa Lopez grew closer, footage revealed that he even asked her to be his girlfriend, but that aspect was perhaps left t be explored outside the show. Once the dinner was over, the Final 3 received video messages from their closest people. The night ended in raised spirits and a realization that the final HOH competition awaits them.

