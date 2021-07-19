In the fourth episode of season 23 of ‘Big Brother,’ Kyland being appointed as the new Head of Household proved to be dangerous for both Frenchie and his teammate, Britini. In response, Frenchie tried to beat Brent in the Wild Card competition, but none of them won. To know what transpired in episode 4, you can read the recap. If you’re updated and aware of the latest happenings, here’s what ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Episode 6 has in store!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 6 will premiere on July 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on CBS. The show drops new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Every episode of this show is approximately 60 minutes each.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 6 on TV as and when it airs on CBS at the given date and time. You can also stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app shortly after it drops on television. Fans can also watch the episodes on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Viewers in Canada can access ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. Otherwise, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 6 Spoilers

The Veto competition is coming up, and in the sixth episode, the winner of the activity will have the option of saving either Britini or Frenchie. Most of the guests are not in tune with Frenchie at this point, so there is a fair chance he might get eliminated. If the majority votes against him, he’ll be the second HouseGuest to be eliminated this season.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, the HouseGuests awaited the second nomination of the current season. But they couldn’t understand how Alyssa received two votes in the previous session. Big D revealed that he voted for her as a joke, and the second one was cast by Tiffany at Frenchie’s request. Then he wanted Derek X to be held accountable for the vote. In the Wild Card Competition, Frenchie lost his calm over the possibility of him being voted out this week, and Whitney tried to calm him down. He also wanted Brent to opt-out of this week’s activity so that Frenchie could be safe.

But once the game commenced, both of them ended up struggling, and Sarah Beth, because of her exemplary skills in forensic sciences, bagged an easy win. She was then told that she could switch places with anyone from Kyland’s team. This meant that either Tiffany or Claire would have to be kicked out of the team permanently. But she also had full faith in Kyland as the HoH, so she decided against replacing someone in his team.

During the nomination, picking a name was easy for Kyland because everyone in the house had grown tired of putting up with Frenchie except for Britini, his teammate. She tried to get Kyland to vote for Christian and Alyssa, whose alliance could sabotage the game for the rest. However, Kyland realized that her loyalty to Frenchie could instead ruin Kyland’s game if she ended up winning the veto, so he nominated Frenchie and Britini. With the Veto competition coming up, one of them will be off the block.

Read More: Where Is Big Brother Season 23 Filmed?