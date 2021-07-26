In the latest episode of ‘Big Brother,’ Xavier set up a little gameplay of his own. He chose Brent as his next target after a brief discussion with Tiffany about the upcoming nomination session. She also suggested a scheme that could guarantee Brent’s eviction this week. Is Xavier on board with the plan? If you want to know what happened next, the recap section will give you all the answers. Now, you can go through the details for the next episode!

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 9 will release on July 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes roll out every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each installment of this hyped reality series is around 60 minutes each.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 23 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23, episode 9, as and when it airs on CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you skip the television premiere, you can also stream it later on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. You can otherwise watch the episode on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Google Play. Fans in Canada can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23 on Global TV. If none of these options are viable, you can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the HouseGuests not happy with the current nomination results will probably await the Veto competition that will allow the winner to save Britini or Brent from being eliminated. Xavier’s plan of kicking out Brent from the house might remain a secret to Brent, who thinks Britini is the next target.

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 8 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, the HouseGuests reflected upon their choices over the course of the days they have spent in the house. The Slaughterhouse alliance dissolved after Frenchie’s eviction, which opened up the creation of The Royal Flush alliance, containing the Kings and Queens apart from Derek X. This left Whitney, Brent, and Britini in the red zone. Brent was considering taking Alyssa in his side so that he has a partner he could trust, but Tiffany and Xavier had been thinking of nominating him. Derek X also received signs from Hannah suggesting a showmance between them that Christian and Alyssa have already started.

Derek’s main concern, however, was to win the Wildcard so that he could save Brent. The three players competing in the game were Tiffany (Queens), Britini (Jokers), and Derek X (Aces). Derek X., Tiffany, and Claire planned to push the game towards Tiffany. Britini was the first to be eliminated, followed by Derek, and as planned, Tiffany bagged the win. She chose not to save anyone, which means that Brent still stood as the target. Unbeknownst to him, who had full faith in the HoH because of their previous The Slaughterhouse alliance, Xavier was about to nominate him. Pitting Brent against Britini would not necessarily bring down his guard, but if it’s Whitney on the block along with him, he’d be alarmed. Azah asked Xavier to put her up on the block instead of Britini, who she has been looking out for. Xavier, at last, nominated Brent and Britini for eviction.

Read More: Where Is Big Brother Season 23 Filmed?