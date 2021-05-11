Created by David E. Kelley from the eponymous novel by Liane Moriarty, the mystery drama series ‘Big Little Lies’ revolves around the interconnected lives of a group of five independent women as they become entangled in a murder mystery. Following its initial release in 2017, the series has spawned two seasons amidst highly favorable fan and critical ratings.

The critics and audiences have lauded the storytelling, writing, as well as brilliant performances by the star-studded cast. However, after the seemingly conclusive ending of the second season, fans are left to wonder whether a third installment will hit the screens soon. If you are looking for details regarding the possible third season of the show, consider us your ally.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Release Date

‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 premiered on June 9, 2019, on HBO, with the season finale being aired on July 21, 2019. The second season comprises 7 episodes with runtimes ranging between 45 and 58 minutes per episode.

Let us now divulge everything we know regarding the development of the speculated third season. Although the show was initially conceived to be a miniseries, HBO went on to renew it for a second season, which, according to critics’ consensus, was not as exciting as the original season. However, that did not stop the sophomore season from receiving soaring viewers’ ratings.

With that being said, HBO content chief Casey Bloys suggested that a prospective third installment would be unrealistic due to the tight schedule of the actors of the show. The dark comedy features some of the most prolific icons in Hollywood, most of whom became occupied with other projects following the completion of the second season. However, Bloys kept an avenue open by saying that HBO is more than willing to extend the fan-favorite series for another season.

Moreover, series creator Kelley stated that the season might not commence development right away since scheduling would prove a nightmare. Yet, he did not deny the possibility of revisiting the project somewhere down the road. Interestingly, series co-star Nicole Kidman spilled a few beans on October 25, 2020, which should make fans elated. On the ‘JAM Nation with Jonesy & Amanda’ podcast by WS FM101.7, the veteran actress said that all of the principal female members of the cast want to do a third season.

Furthermore, according to Kidman, “There’s a story being concocted” – meaning novelist Liane Moriarty is working on a new novel that would give the creator new materials to work with. Speaking to Marie Claire Australia, the actress further said that the talks for the third season are ongoing, and this time, she had more hope in her voice. Banking on her words, we may see HBO renewing the show shortly. While no official announcement has been made, if the show gets greenlit by the end of 2021, we hope ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 to premiere sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series features some of the most prolific actors and actresses of Hollywood. If the third season is given the go-ahead, all the principal cast members are likely to return to their respective roles. Among the talented actresses who constitute the Monterey five, Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Martha Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), and Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson) might return to portray their respective roles.

In all likelihood, Jeffrey Nordling will play the role of Renata’s husband Gordon Klein, Adam Scott will return as Madeline’s husband Ed Mackenzie, while James Tupper will essay the character of Bonnie’s husband Nathan Carlson. Among the actors who portray the kids in the families, we may see Kathryn Newton (Abigail), Darby Camp (Chloe), Iain Armitage (Ziggy), Nicholas Crovetti (Max), Cameron Crovetti (Josh), Ivy George (Amabella), and Chloe Coleman (Skye).

Alexander Skarsgård’s character Perry dies in the previous season, but he may return to portray Perry Wright in flashbacks. Veteran actress Meryl Streep plays the role of Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright. But in the finality of season 2, Mary Louise leaves the town, and we are not sure whether she will return. She is also one of the most prolific actresses in the history of the industry, and her tight schedule may not allow her to reprise the role. Moreover, Witherspoon also hinted at the possibility of Jennifer Aniston getting on board, but at this point, it is nothing more than wishful thinking.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Although initially the show was conceived to be a miniseries, the second season was praised by fans in its own rights. The second installment lacks mystery but compensates by its brooding and somber tone. Throughout the season, there has been a cold war between Mary Louise and her daughter-in-law Celeste. However, the conflict subsides as Celeste wins custody of her children, fighting the case herself and with commendable composure. The audience also gets to know the cause of Perry’s brother’s death, as seen through a flashback.

After the case closes, Mary Louise is seen to be driving out of town. Ed and Madeline retake their vows, and Renata breaks up with Gordon in a definitive stance, while Bonnie comes clean to Nathan about their failing relationship. Jane and Corey move their relationship forward with some approval from Ziggy. But it is Bonnie who shines in the season through her nuanced and complex character development. She tells the rest of the members of the group that she is going to confess Perry’s murder, and in a heart-wrenching final moment, the four women escort Bonnie to the police station.

Following the conclusive finale of season 2, the big lie seems to have come out in the open. There does not remain anything more to be revealed at this juncture, but the story has room for explorations. If the third season picks up from the ending, it will be interesting to see the repercussions of Bonnie’s confession on the rest of the Monterey Five. As per Kidman, Moriarty and Kelley are already brainstorming possible plot ideas for a third season, and we are yet to see how that pans out.

