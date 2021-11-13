Big Little Lies Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

‘Big Little Lies’ follows the intriguing tale of a group of mothers in Monterey, California, whose lives begin to spin out of control when they get entangled in a murder investigation. The mystery thriller show’s ensemble of characters slowly reveal their layers, leading to some poignant twists, and its darkly comedic tone makes for some truly binge-worthy programming.

Based on novels by Liane Moriarty and written and created by David E. Kelley, the show has had a stellar run for two seasons and garnered an enviable array of awards and critical praise. However, season 2 closes on a note of finality, and the show’s many loyal fans are now in limbo, wondering if another season will ever come around. If you’ve been wondering the same, we’ve got your back! Here’s everything we know about ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Release Date

‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 premiered on June 9, 2019, on HBO, and its season finale aired on July 21, 2019. Despite the show initially being envisioned as a miniseries, its resounding success prompted Moriarty to pen a follow-up novella to her titular book, which eventually resulted in the much-awaited season 2 of the show.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there is heartening news which tells us that another chapter of the darkly comedic series might be in the works. Back in 2019, lead actor and executive producer Nicole Kidman mentioned that there were already ideas for season 3 floating around but that they would only do it if all the same people were involved. This, as it turns out, is a bit of a tall order that will require significant schedule-juggling.

In January 2021, it was reported that series creator David E. Kelley said another season could be made at some point down the road. However, considering the busy schedules of the prolific actors that make up the show’s ensemble cast, he said that scheduling and logistics would be a major challenge.

However, other aspects of a potential season 3 seem more optimistic, and Kidman informed listeners of ‘JAM Nation with Jonesy & Amanda’ in 2020 that a third season was being “concocted” and that Moriarty was working on a book (which would undoubtedly form the backbone of the potential season 3 plot). In another interview, Kidman stated that the central cast members were all up for making another season of the show and that Kelley and Moriarty (as writers) had a really good idea for it.

The show also has the blessing of HBO programming president Casey Bloys, who has mentioned that he would love to continue working with “this group of people” (referring to the team behind ‘Big Little Lies’). However, Bloys, too, pointed out that the cast members’ busy schedules will make it very difficult to get all of them simultaneously for a potential season 3.

So, it seems like the potential ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 has a lot going for it, and it is likely only a matter of time before we get to see it. Considering season 2 was also not “technically” supposed to be made (since the show was initially a miniseries) but then received stellar ratings that surpassed even season 1, there are high hopes for the potential third season. If the show is greenlit relatively soon, and taking into account the scheduling nightmare that it might just become, we can expect ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 to premiere sometime in mid to late 2023.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The ensemble cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ includes Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Martha Mackenzie), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), and Jeffrey Nordling (Gordon Klein).

Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), and the incomparable Meryl Streep (Mary Louise Wright) were season 2 regulars, but it remains to be seen if they will reprise their roles for the potential season 3. However, the rest of the regular cast members are expected to return if and when season 3 does go into production.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 closes with a face-off between Celeste and her mother-in-law, Mary Louise, in a court battle. The former wins custody of her children, while the latter is seen driving out of town. Bonnie also informs the group that she will confess to Perry’s murder, and the season finale depicts her being escorted by the other four women to the police station.

Considering the central “lie” of the show is now revealed, the story could go in one of many ways in the potential season 3. The show’s writing has consistently garnered glowing praise, and we can expect some spectacular plot points and story arcs whenever the third season premiers. The repercussions of Bonnie’s explosive confession are likely to be one of the most awaited aspects of the potential season 3, which could then delve into the repercussions of the confession on the rest of the Monterey Five.

