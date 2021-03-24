‘Big Mouth’ is an adult animated coming-of-age sitcom that received critical acclaim upon its release on September 29, 2017. Upon its release, the show garnered praise for its humor and its honest depiction of the exploration of adolescence. It has also been appreciated for its simple animation and the unapologetic manner in which it broaches subjects such as sex, masturbation, sexual orientation, and menstruation.

Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, and Mark Levin, the Netflix series follows a group of teenagers as they navigate puberty and deal with “hormone monsters.” Their bizarre yet fascinating and informative adventures stem from the challenges that puberty poses, both physically and mentally. After four entertaining seasons, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the show. If you are here to gather an update on season 5, we’ve got you covered!

Big Mouth Season 5 Release Date

‘Big Mouth’ season 4 landed in its entirety on December 4, 2020, on Netflix. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 26-28 minutes each.

In July 2019, ahead of the debut of season 3, Netflix renewed the series for three additional seasons – 4, 5, and 6. Therefore fans can be assured that they are yet to feast on many more adventures of the teenagers on the show. By March 2020, the show’s writers had already begun working “full throttle” on season 5. Since ‘Big Mouth’ is an animated series, it does not face the same challenges as the cast and crew working on a live-action project. However, it is possible that the team faced difficulties with recording and editing due to strict stay-at-home orders in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Other animated series such as ‘Rick and Morty’ continued working during the lockdown as the voice cast and editors worked remotely. The same might have also been the case for this show if the voice actors started recording their lines during the lockdown. If we look at the release schedule for ‘Big Mouth,’ a new season releases in Fall or towards the end of the year. Therefore, if the team resumed work in late 2020, fans can expect ‘Big Mouth’ season 5 to release sometime in late 2021.

I really miss working in an office with all the amazing people who make Big Mouth, and Zoom isn't quite the same, but at least we can still make each other laugh… and keep making our show. What’s a Writers’ Room Without Junk Food? https://t.co/8Md6oStWxg via @NewYorker — Andrew Goldberg (@BigMouthAndrew) May 25, 2020

Apart from looking forward to the sixth season, you may also be surprised to know that the creators of this show are working on a spin-off series called ‘Human Resources.’ Kelly Galuska has joined Flackett, Levin, Goldberg, and Kroll to produce the show.

Big Mouth Season 5 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

The usual voice cast of the series includes Nick Kroll (Nick Burch/Maurice the Hormone Monster/Coach Steve Steve), John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman/Mint/Grandpa Andrew), Jessi Klein (Jessica Cobain “Jessi” Glaser), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian), and Andrew Rannells (Matthew MacDell). Most of them also lend their voice to several other characters.

By the end of season 4, Ayo Edebiri took over the role of voicing Missy Foreman-Greenwald from Jenny Slate. This change was made amid the BLM movement as Slate believed it would be more appropriate for a Black actress to voice Missy, who is a character of mixed race. Among others who may return to voice their respective roles are Thandie Newton (Mona), Maya Rudolph (Hormone Monstress), Jordan Peele (Ghost of Duke Ellington), and Richard Kind (Marty Glouberman). We may also hear new voices if new characters are introduced.

Big Mouth Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 4 ends with Nick winning over his evil future-self with help from Andrew and Missy. Matthew comes out to his father, who is supportive and reassures him that his mother will also come around in time. Elsewhere, Jessi moves back to live with her father in Westchester. The highlight of the season is Missy discovering her true self. Each season seems to pivot around a specific theme. While season 2 revolves around guilt, anxiety is an underlying theme in season 4.

Therefore, season 5 may weave the storyline around another emotional experience. In March 2020, the show’s writers had taken up various research assignments to determine what could feed into the storyline for season 5. Some of the themes discussed were female friendship, revenge porn, and cystic acne. So, we may see some storylines built around these topics as Nick and his friends continue to deal with the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

