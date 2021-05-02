‘Big Mouth’ is Netflix’s hugely popular adult animated sitcom, co-created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The award-winning show is a comical yet surprisingly deep exploration of puberty and coming of age, through the eyes of a group of middle-school students and their overbearing hormone monsters. Since its inception, the simplistically animated comedy series has been widely lauded for its empathetic treatment of sensitive subjects through its crass and highly graphic imagery and dialogue. The show’s masterful combination of toilet humor and insightful commentary has resulted in it being described as one of the all-time greats of animation series. Four seasons on, the show has not lost any of its bite, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next season. If you’re curious about when to expect more of Maury’s cringe-worthy sexual innuendos, here’s everything we know about ‘Big Mouth’ season 5!

Big Mouth Season 5 Release Date

‘Big Mouth’ season 4 premiered on streaming platform Netflix on December 4, 2020. All 10 episodes, each roughly 25 minutes long, were released in one go online, making for some very binge-able times for the show’s loyal fans. The third season of the series also featured an extra 40-minute special episode.

Season 5 of ‘Big Mouth’ has been on the books for some time now. The highly successful series was picked up by Netflix for 3 seasons, the streaming platform’s then biggest renewal to date, in July 2019. As reported by Deadline, seasons 4, 5, and 6 were the ones that Netflix greenlit back in 2019. Hence, production for season 5 of the show is well underway and we expect it to drop, like other seasons, near the end of the year in late 2021.

Big Mouth Season 5 Plot: What is it About?

‘Big Mouth’ season 4 saw the show’s focal characters maturing and taking on even more complicated aspects of adolescence, including shame, anxiety, and gratitude, each portrayed by its own fitting creatures, like the distracting and lingering anxiety mosquitoes. Nick, suffering and pushing people away due to his toxic alter ego Nick Starr is also finally able to defeat him with the help of the Gratitoad and Matthew comes out to his father, with surprisingly benign results.

In season 5, we can look forward to watching the colorful characters continue to battle the many hurdles en route to adulthood, whilst also dealing with the ever-shifting social dynamics of middle school. Maury, Connie, Rick, and the other hormone monsters will continue to tug at their respective charges, making them commit truly cringe-worthy faux pas whilst also imparting (questionable) wisdom. Most excitingly, we can expect to see some new monsters cropping up, as they have in previous seasons, to represent new issues that the characters face as they grow up.

Mark Levin, one of the show’s creators, mentioned that the new season will explore the kids becoming political and advocating. This comes as no surprise, given the current politically divergent atmosphere. However, it will be very interesting to see political issues through the unique lens that ‘Big Mouth’ offers, and who knows, maybe Rick the hormone monster will have an answer for it all, though it is more likely that he’ll brush off any issues thrown his way with a signature “What are you gonna do, baby?”

Read More: Big Mouth Season 4 Ending, Explained