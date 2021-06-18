Created by Brad Garrett, David E. Kelley, and Dean Lorey, ‘Big Shot’ is a comedy-drama series that initially released in April 2021. It follows a temperamental basketball coach who is compelled to take up a job at an all-girls private school after being fired from his previous job as an NCAA Division 1 coach.

The sports drama has been appreciated for John Stamos’s performance as the high-strung coach, Marvyn Korn. The well-written characters have got the fans deeply invested in their growth and their story arcs. The series has also won hearts with its depiction of everyday issues of teenage life, including peer pressure, issues with parents, or navigating romantic relationships. The storylines also explore gender and identity very beautifully. As the first season comes to a close, the fans are looking forward to the second season. So, we are here to share with you all that we know.

Big Shot Season 2 Release Date

‘Big Shot’ season 1 premiered on April 16, 2021, on Disney+, with the season coming to a close on June 18, 2021. The first season consists of ten episodes.

As for the second season, here is all that we’ve gathered. We are still waiting for an official announcement confirming the renewal of the show. Seeing how popular the series has proven to be among the critics and viewers, it looks it is only a matter of time before season 2 is given the green light. Taking into account that networks and streaming services prefer to renew existing shows during the pandemic, it increases the likelihood of getting another installment of the sports comedy drama.

Filming for season 1 commenced in November 2019 but was halted in March 2020 due to COVID-19. After a couple of failed attempts, it could only resume filming in January 2021. However, production was paused again later that month. Despite these interruptions, the series premiered in April 2021. If it weren’t for the lockdowns and frequent disruptions in schedule, one season would take about six months to finish filming. Additionally, streaming platforms typically take a couple of months to analyze a show’s performance before ordering another cycle. Therefore, if the series is renewed by Fall 2021 and begins filming soon after that, the fans can expect ‘Big Shot’ season 2 to release sometime in Spring 2022.

Big Shot Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is given the go-ahead for season 2, we can expect all the prominent cast members to return. This includes John Stamos (Marvyn Korn), Jessalyn Gilsig (Holly Barrett), Richard Robichaux (George Pappas), and Sophia Mitri Schloss (Emma Korn). Others who might reprise their roles are Nell Verlaque (Louise Gruzinsky), Tiana Le (Destiny Winters), Monique Green (Olive Cooper), Tisha Eve Custodio (Carolyn “Mouse” Smith), Cricket Wampler (Samantha “Giggles” Finkman), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Sherilyn Thomas). New actors might also join the cast in case there is a second season.

Big Shot Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, we see Marvyn adjusting to his new reality after getting fired from his previous job. The girls at Westbrook might not be the polished players he is used to working with, but they become instrumental in his personal growth. By the end of the first season, we see that he has developed a strong bond with his team. However, when a brighter opportunity comes his way, he is thrown into a dilemma. To accept the job offer at UCSB would be a pragmatic decision. But he is not entirely convinced it would be the right thing to do, especially since the girls at Westbrook feel betrayed.

If there is a season 2, Marvyn will be seen dealing with the aftermath of his professional decision. If he moves to UCSB, it would be a new adventure, but if he chooses to stay on in Westbrook, the experience of working with the girls might be rewarding in its own way. We will also know what the future looks like for Emma, who has to make an important decision about her future. In the season 1 finale, her mother suggests she attends a prep school in Wisconsin. So, there is a lot that the potential season 2 can cover if the show continues beyond season 1.

