In the latest episode of ‘Big Sky,’ Cassie has been abducted by the sheriff while Jenny almost nears her death after a quick but alarming run-in with Rand. With both our protagonists in grave danger, their case also remains unsolved as of now. In case you want to catch up on the latest developments in the show, you can read the recap section. If you’re curious to know what to expect from the next episode, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Big Sky’ episode 13.

Big Sky Episode 13 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 13 is set to release on April 27, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes drop on the channel every Tuesday, and each episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 13 Online?

With a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘Big Sky’ episode 13 on ABC at the above-mentioned date and time. Alternatively, you can go online and access the latest episodes of ‘Big Sky’ on ABC’s official website, one day after they air on television. With a Hulu subscription, you can additionally stream the show here, while other cord-cutters can access it on-demand on FuboTV and DirecTV. You also have the option to buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Big Sky Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 13 of ‘Big Sky’ is called ‘White Lion,’ where Cassie and Jenny will learn about a body that has been dumped and subsequently discovered on the Kleinsasser ranch. There is a possibility that the body is Blake’s after what JW did to him in the previous episode. As fear strikes Jenny, she will decide to put more effort into cracking the investigation, but the Kleinsassers are all covered as always. On the other hand, Cassie will take Lindor’s help, and together, they will dig into a lead on Ronald, who is concerned whether he has been compromised. To make sure that he is safe and secure, he will cook up something new. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Big Sky Episode 12 Recap

‘Big Sky’s season 1 episode 12, called No Better Than Dogs,’ starts at the point where the last episode ends: Jenny is trapped with Rand, who is about to kill her. As he swings his ax, she pulls out her gun to protect herself. It does little to stop him from pinning her to the ground, but his brother JW shows up just in time to stop him from causing her harm. He then takes her to the caretaker’s cabin at her request. After coming out of the woods, she finds Cassie’s car, which has been torched. Cassie is with the sheriff, yet somehow, she furtively informs her office about where she is.

U.S. marshal Mark then travels to Lochsa County to save her. Cassie makes it out after some effort by both Mark and the governor. The team thinks that Blake and Rosie’s drinks at the bar must’ve been spiked because they don’t remember what happened that night. They visit a very guarded Rosie, who the Kleinsassers are also seeking. Speaking of which, Horst declares that JW will be taking over the ranch in the future. Blake feels guilt over a crime that he had committed along with his family years ago, and as he expresses his desire to confess to the authorities, JW hits him with a shovel. Jerrie spots Ronald during open mic night and is left reeling with panic.

