‘Big Sky’ has left our blood boiling after JW’s accidental killing of Blake, which is positively confirmed in the latest episode. Someone is planning to take down Jenny because she is incredibly close to solving Rosie’s case. Meanwhile, Ronald commits a despicable crime to save himself. More facts about the rest of the episode have been laid out in the recap section. But if you’re curious about the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Big Sky’ episode 14.

Big Sky Episode 14 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 14 will premiere on May 4, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and each episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 14 Online?

If you have a valid cable network, you can watch ‘Big Sky’ episode 14 on ABC at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can also go online and stream the latest episodes of ‘Big Sky’ on ABC’s official website, one day after they are broadcast on television. Viewers with a Hulu subscription can access the show here, while other people can stream it on FuboTV and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Big Sky Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 14 of ‘Big Sky’ is titled ‘Nice Animals.’ In the episode, Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie, and Lindor will assemble in order to solve three different cases. Jenny’s motel room, as seen in the previous episode, has been attacked by a moving truck, while Blake’s death has been labeled as suicide. Moreover, Ronald has gone off the radar along with Mary’s dead body.

Back at the ranch, Cheyenne will make use of an opportunity to turn the tables in her favor by spilling the truth. But Rand has been assigned to spy on her, and we really hope it does not affect her mission in any way. Here’s the promo for the fourteenth episode!

Big Sky Episode 13 Recap

In ‘Big Sky’s episode 13 titled ‘White Lion,’ it is revealed that JW has indeed killed his brother, after which he drives off. Cheyenne dumps the body before JW returns to the site. She makes it seem as if the body fell off a cliff. Cheyenne then googles a name she had found on the corpse: Cole Danvers. She then blackmails JW with a mission to have her own needs fulfilled. JW asks Rand to keep a check on Cheyenne.

On the other hand, Cassie and Jenny hear about a dead body on Iron Cross Ranch, which confirms Jenny’s suspicions that the body belongs to Blake. Jenny chances upon Cheyenne and tells her that Blake had never attacked Rosie. Cheyenne gives away the name Cole Danvers. Angela is about to show Rosie’s toxicology report to Jenny when a truck plows through Jenny’s motel room. Ronald drives over to Mary’s place and kills her thereafter.

However, Ronald’s nefarious operation is interrupted by Cassie and Lindor, who are outside the door. Yet, he escapes along with the body before they manage to break in and enter. They surprisingly find a trunk with another dead body kept in the basement, and they deduce that it had been stashed away for a long time. The episode closes with Ronald driving away with Mary’s body.

