In the latest episode of ‘Big Sky’ (episode 15) that aired this week, Horst captures Gil and Jenny as his subordinates prepare to finish them off. But Cassie and Rosie manage to get Cheyenne on their side as she takes down Wayne. Meanwhile, Scarlet comes clean in front of Ronald but is still not aware of his belligerent encounter with Mary. If you need more updates about the previous episode, you can head to the recap section at the bottom. As we move on to the upcoming finale of the first season, here’s everything we can expect from ‘Big Sky’ episode 16.

Big Sky Episode 16 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 16 is scheduled to premiere on May 18, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The finale, like other episodes, is around 60 minutes long.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 16 Online?

Fans of the show can watch the upcoming season finale of ‘Big Sky’ (episode 16) on cable TV during its original broadcast as per the timeslot mentioned above. You can also visit ABC’s official website or the ABC app to watch the new episode one day after it drops on the network. If you’re an active subscriber of Hulu, you can stream the show here, while others can live stream new episodes on FuboTV and DirecTV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes on demand using Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Big Sky Episode 16 Spoilers

‘Big Sky’ Episode 16 is titled ‘Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing.’ In the season finale of ‘Big Sky,’ Cassie and Jenny will close the Kleinsasser situation and go back home. The subdued women of the Kleinsasser clan will be left to forge their own paths hence, relieving our dynamic duo of any more trouble. Furthermore, the pair, along with Jerrie and Lindor, will be responsible for putting Ronald behind bars. But during the time of the pursuit, he will lead them straight into the path of the syndicate. As a result, things will go awry as Jenny risks her life to protect Cassie while Scarlet and Ronald sadly find a way to escape! Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode.

Big Sky Episode 15 Recap

‘Big Sky’s episode 15 is titled ‘Bitter Roots.’ The episode continues from the part where Phoebe is alerted by Ronald’s sudden absence. But he covers up, telling her that it is a deer he just buried and tells her to keep it a secret from Scarlet. At the ranch, Gil and Jenny are captured. Horst orders Cheyenne to kill Gil and asks John Wayne to terminate Jenny. Meanwhile, Cassie somehow makes it out and finds Rosie. Together, they look for Rand, who disappears within seconds.

They later find him at his house dying from a bullet wound. They rush to the ranch, where they find Gil. Cheyenne spares his life and then takes Cassie to Jenny, who is just about to be killed by Wayne. He ultimately dies at the hands of Cheyenne. Cassie and Jenny call Sheriff Wagy, getting him to admit that he is the one who ordered Cassie to be killed. They record their telephonic conversation with him.

On the other hand, Scarlet confesses about killing Steve in front of Ronald and also finds out about Mary’s disappearance. Later, Mark follows Ronald and Scarlet to Mary’s house, where he is interrupted by Jerrie. They then decide to go in together.

