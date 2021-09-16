Billions Season 5 Episode 10: What to Expect?

In the latest episode of ‘Billions’ season 5, Chuck, Taylor, and Mike Prince team up against Axe, the mastermind, who always plays his cards right. For now, his immediate rival happens to be Mike Prince, whose inherent generosity turns him off. Axe tries his best to tarnish Mike’s image in the media, but the latter uses his charm to impress the people. To know what happens in episode 9, you can go through the recap. Now, let’s take a look at all the details for ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 10!

Billions Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 5 episode 10 will release on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. The fifth season has 12 hour-long episodes that roll out on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Watch Billions Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 10 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, the first four seasons of the show are available on iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Billions Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode titled ‘Liberty,’ Axe will have news to share. His return to the office will be accompanied by an announcement that could sabotage the rival party’s plan. Seeing how efficient he is, he might already be aware of the dangers lurking around. And even if he is not, Axe is always prepared to tackle the worst. So in episode 10, he will seek help from an unexpected person in order to gain information on Chuck. Meanwhile, Chuck will get involved in the Mase Carb financials, which might affect Wendy’s divorce. Here’s a promo for the new episode!

Billions Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, titled ‘Implosion,’ Chuck, Axe, Wendy, and Taylor are still woefully tied up in a neverending streak of power plays. Axe is concerned about his rival Mike Prince stepping up the ladder of power and popularity. His selflessness and genuine desire to change the world bother Axe even more. So, he contacts the mother of Prince’s old business partner, who reveals deep dark secrets about Mike publicly.

However, Mike owns up to his mistakes and sells his positions in multiple companies to ensure they remain unaffected despite the negative publicity. This initiates a business idea in Taylor’s head, but as soon as they convey the same to Axe, he pulls a few strings making sure these companies are not running. Elsewhere, Chuck is beginning to accept his powerlessness in front of Axe until the moment Mike arrives. Mike assigns a special mediator to regulate the policies and decisions made at Axe’s charter bank. The man in question is Chuck Sr., who barely has a few days to live.

However, the plan goes awry when it is revealed that Axe has bought him more time after he convinced one of his employees to donate a kidney to the dying old man. Having no other alternative, Prince makes a second attempt at pulling the enemy down. He advises his crew to wait for Axe to make a blunder that would allow them to frame him. Joining Prince and Chuck on their next endeavor is Taylor, the latter being way too enthusiastic about defeating Bobby Axelrod.

