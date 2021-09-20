Billions Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Billions’ season 5, Chucks fails to overpower Axe, who is well equipped in every sector of his life, including his latest decision to restructure his company. This is not good news for Taylor, who is worried about Taylor Mason Carbon being influenced by Ax Cap. More information about episode 9 can be found in the recap. Now, here is everything we know about ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 11!

Billions Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 5 episode 11 will release on September 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. The fifth season has 12 hour-long episodes that roll out on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Watch Billions Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 11 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, the first four seasons of the show are available on iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Billions Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode titled ‘Victory Smoke,’ Axe is closer to achieving his vision, and the last step in ensuring an undefeated claim over victory involves getting his deposits secured with help from Prince. This will be a huge blow to Chuck, who seems to have lost to Axe in every aspect of his life.

However, we also think Chuck might not back down that easily, so it will be interesting to see how he retaliates. Meanwhile, Chuck, Prince, and Sacker will deal with inconsistencies in their plan while Taylor might seek help from an old enemy. The next episode might also be filled with big moments for Wags. Here’s a promo that might give you a better idea of what to expect!

Billions Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

The tenth episode, titled ‘Liberty,’ opens with a scene from the office that is now heavily run by Covid-19 protocols. Axe makes distinctive transformations to Axe Cap which renders a few employees jobless and this new ordeal has Taylor concerned about the company’s effect over Taylor Mason Carbon. Speaking of the company, Lauren gets fired because of the lack of sincereness on her part. In the meantime, Chuck finds himself in the middle of a problematic dinner where Ira and Mike Prince have an altercation.

Axe sends Chuck Sr. to the rescue, but the old man loses his composure over his son and Prince having a dispute over legalizing marijuana. This initiates another matter surrounding the appropriateness of Prince investing money in the cannabis industry, hoping that it is legalized. The next dinner gone wrong occurs at Axe Cap, where Wags fails to give his full attention because of sudden work-related matters that come up.

It seems like Axe and Wendy have found the perfect opportunity to be together. When he buys her shares in the company enabling her to overpower Chuck, they confess to each other. Moreover, Chuck is now indefinitely exempt from digging into Axe Cap’s books which he finds out later after his efforts to trap Axe go to waste. He is majorly devasted after learning about his ex-wife’s involvement with his arch-nemesis.

