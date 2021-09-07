In the latest episode of ‘Billions’ season 5, Axe actively tries to step on his enemy Michael Prince’s business. Chuck is trying to prove himself to Senior, who urgently needs a kidney donor. He further tries to redeem his image, but Axe interferes. For a complete picture of episode 8, go to the recap. Now, here is what we know about ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 9!

Billions Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 5 episode 9 will release on September 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime. The fifth season has 12 hour long episodes that release on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch Billions Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 9 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes (seasons 1-3), Apple TV, Vudu (seasons 1-4), Microsoft Store (seasons 1-4), and Spectrum on Demand.

Billions Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘Implosion,’ Prince will go deeper into a destructive scandal, and Axe will curate an effective strategy to hurt Taylor’s business. Meanwhile, Chuck has been trying to be a better person and prove himself to his father, who is sick. Although, Senior’s health will put him in deep thought. Wendy will be concerned about sending his money to Tanner. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode titled ‘Copenhagen,’ Axe is still behind his rival Michael Prince and wants to ruin his life. Prince would have had a new future awaiting him in Denmark, only if Wags didn’t interfere. He caught hold of Prince’s associate Scooter, a man with gambling problems who then outsmarts Wags. Dollar Bill meanwhile, is cooking up a plan.

Moving on, Chuck is searching for a kidney donor for Senior, who doesn’t even trust him. Wendy instead is chosen as Senior’s medical caretaker. As if by a twist of fate, a photo of Chuck as a student damaging Yale property shoots to the surface, but in his defense, he wanted the university to break away from South Africa’s Apartheid regime. Ira tries to gain intel on Chuck’s opponent to crush in front of the media.

However, Chuck doesn’t use the information and loses his chance to become a teacher at Yale. Chuck asks Sackler to help him become a hero in everyone’s eyes. She proposes going after an unethical moneylender, but it only turns out to be Axe’s plan to frame Chuck. Axe intervenes in the money exchange process, and he now has the upper hand.

