Created by Brian Koppelman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and David Levien, ‘Billions’ is a television drama series that revolves around hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod AKA Axe and his rival, attorney Chuck Rhoades. Axe’s aggressive ways to accumulate wealth often cross the line into the territory of illegal acts. Chuck is assigned to investigate and prosecute Axe, who is an influential power in the world of finance. The show first premiered on January 17, 2016, on Showtime. Since then, ‘Billions’ has received an overall positive response from the critics.

The drama series has also been nominated for several awards, including the Satellite Awards and Critics’ Choice Television Award. The show’s realistic portrayal of the hedge fund industry and inclusion of the first non-binary main character in an American television series, Taylor Mason, has been widely appreciated. Since the fifth season seemed shorter than the first four, fans cannot help but wonder what happens next. If you are wondering what is on the horizon for the series, we’ve got you covered!

Billions Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 5 part 1 released on May 3, 2020, on Showtime, with the last episode airing on June 14, 2020. The first part of season 5 comprises seven episodes with a runtime of 54-60 minutes each.

As for the second part of season 5, here is what we know. The fifth season was forced to split into two parts since the impact of the Coronavirus brought the production to a halt. After the seventh episode aired on the television network, the show was forced to go on an indefinite hiatus. Since the series primarily films in New York, this made matters worse because the city has been one of the regions that have been most affected by COVID-19. Naturally, the safety of the cast and crew members was the top priority, due to which the filming had to be suspended until it was safe to resume.

At the beginning of the industrial shutdown, it was speculated that the production team for this series would get back into action soon so that the remaining episodes of season 5 could release by the end of 2020. On December 30, 2020, the official Twitter handle announced that the story “isn’t over yet,” but delivered no news on whether the production had been resumed.

More #Billions is on our #2021Watchlist, because the battle between Chuck and Axe isn’t over yet… pic.twitter.com/ANvLg6Ojzq — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) December 30, 2020

In a different conversation thread on Twitter, Brian Koppelman replied to a fan stating that the team will begin filming again in 2021 to complete the five unproduced episodes and start filming season 6. The sixth season was commissioned on October 1, 2020. If the five episodes wrap up filming by the end of summer, we can expect ‘Billions’ season 5 part 2 to release sometime in Fall 2021. Since the plan is to film the sixth season soon after the part of season 5, fans may not have to wait long for the sixth season, which may fall into the usual release pattern of a new season premiering in the Spring.

Billions Season 5 Part 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The main characters in the show are Charles “Chuck” Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Robert “Bobby” Axelrod (Damian Lewis); therefore, the actors playing these roles will return for the second part of the fifth season. Other significant characters who may continue to feature in the upcoming episodes are Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile), Kate Sacker (Condola Rashād), Taylor Amber Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), and “Dollar” Bill Stearn (Kelly AuCoin).

Actor Corey Stoll joined the list of principal cast members in season 5 to portray Michael Thomas Prince. Therefore, he is likely to continue appearing in the second part of the season as well. This may also mean that we will see Daniel Breaker play Scooter Dunbar, Michael’s right-hand man. Roma Maffia and Frank Grillo may also reprise their roles as Mary Ann Gramm and Nico Tanner, respectively.

Billions Season 5 Part 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The seventh episode serves as the midseason finale for season 5. By the end of the seven episodes, we see that the rivalry between Axe and Chuck has been refueled. Chuck’s relationship with Wendy takes a new blow as she grows close to Nico. Out of desperation, Chuck joins hands with Kate Sacker to manipulate a friend from the past. Taylor returns to Axe Capital and takes charge.

When the second part of season 5 returns, it may follow up on the afore-mentioned plot threads. With all that Chuck is already going through with Axe, district attorney Mary Ann Gramm is not making it any easier for him, as he finds important cases slipping out of his hands. In the upcoming episodes, we will see if and how Chuck turns the situation around.

New and interesting developments are also expected in the cat-and-mouse game between Axe and Chuck. The series often incorporates timely events in the storyline, with season 5 broaching the discussion on decriminalization of sex work. This may continue to be a part of the remaining season, which may also be peppered with newer headlines. However, the co-creators have chosen not to emphasize the pandemic, although subtle hints may be suggestive of it.

