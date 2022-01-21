Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the fifth season of ‘Billions,’ Axe makes a surprising decision to run off to Switzerland. After that, fans have been hoping to see him return in the sixth installment, which is set to premiere soon. However, their expectations might fall through because the show is about to take on a new path. It might also impact Wendy’s life to a great extent. If you want to know what to expect from the premiere episode of season 6, we have got you covered!

Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 6 episode 1 is scheduled to release on January 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. The sixth season will be rolling out new episodes every Sunday. Each episode has a runtime of around 54–60 minutes.

Where to Watch Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 1 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes of season 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the first five seasons of the show are available on iTunes, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Hulu subscribers can additionally watch the show here.

Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 6 is titled ‘Cannonade.’ It will follow Prince as he revamps the team in his image, but he will be unsure about keeping them. Meanwhile, Chuck will be on a new level as he leads a crusade against a local blue blood. On the other hand, Wags, Wendy, and Taylor will attempt to adjust to their new positions under Prince. As of now, we know that this shift will not come easy to the three of them.

With Axe taking an unexpected exit, Prince will be seen as a newcomer who doesn’t have much experience with Wendy and Taylor. Chuck will make similar observations in this regard. In addition, the season premiere would throw more light upon Wendy’s current evolution as a character and the path she’s already on. Here’s a trailer for season 6!

Billions Season 6 Cast

The cast of the sixth season will be led by Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades, the Attorney General of New York, who has a particular kind of hostility towards wealthy criminals. Corey Stoll will return as Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince, a business titan who is eager to give back to society. Maggie Siff will rejoin the cast as Wendy Rhoades, a psychiatrist, who is also Chuck Rhoades Jr.’s ex-wife. Daniel Breaker will make a comeback as Scooter Dunbar, Michael Prince’s right-hand man.

Other cast members who are returning include Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), David Costabile (Mike “Wags” Wagner), Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker), and Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades). However, fans may be devastated to know that the series co-lead actor Damian Lewis has left the show after five seasons. Therefore, they might have to get used to Axe’s absence starting the season 6 premiere.

Read More: Is Billions a True Story?