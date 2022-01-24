Billions Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, ‘Billions’ is a drama series that for the first five seasons revolves around the conflict between Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and hedge fund billionaire Robert “Bobby” Axelrod. Believing that Bobby is involved in inside trading, Chuck launches an investigation against him. In the season 5 finale, another billionaire, Michael Prince, betrays Chuck and buys Bobby’s company from him, and the latter subsequently flees to Switzerland. This prompts Chuck, now the Attorney General of New York, to shift his attention to Michael. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Billions Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 6 episode 2 is set to release on January 30, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Like the previous seasons, season 6 reportedly comprises 12 episodes.

Where to Watch Billions Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 2 on Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. Fans with subscription details can catch the episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. You can also watch the episode by adding Showtime to the subscription of Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Billions Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

In season 6 episode 2, titled ‘Lyin’ Eyes,’ Michael might decide to go after a sports gear company and launch an attack to drop the price of their stocks. However, Wags’ actions might jeopardize his plans. Meanwhile, Chuck will begin his war against the billionaire class, convincing the doormen of New York to go on a strike. Chuck might receive a warning from his father about his new enemies, but Charles Rhoades, Sr. likely knows better by now than to bet against his son. Michael’s great ambition for New York will be revealed.

Billions Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

In season 6 episode 1, titled ‘Cannonade,’ Chuck and Wendy seem to have formally divorced. While staying at a farm far from New York, Chuck gets involved in a feud with his cannon-blasting neighbor. In New York, the employees of what is now Michael Prince Capital are tentative about their new boss. Michael is stunned after discovering how much business malpractice went on under Axe’s leadership. After conversing with Wendy, he realizes that he needs to show his employees how different he is from the man they previously worked for.

Michael then calls a meeting and declares that the company will no longer deal in dirty capital. He sets up the Prince List, where billionaires have to prove themselves to be let in. elsewhere, Chuck wins his feud.

