Billions Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Showtime’s ‘Billions’ chronicles the fast-paced legal and financial world of New York City’s attorneys and hedge fund managers. Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series primarily follows the characters of Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod as they clash in a world where the law struggles to fight those that possess uncontrollable greed. With its real-life inspirations, close exploration of the wealthy, and philosophical questions on power, money, and ambition, ‘Billions’ makes for a nail-biting legal drama.

The series is highly popular amongst the masses and generously praised by critics for its phenomenal cast and intricate storylines. ‘Billions’ hooked millions right from its first season which premiered on January 17, 2016. Since then, it has continued to expose viewers to a wondrous world of wealth with an undeniably ugly underbelly. With season 5 finale leaving fans shocked, upset, and desperate for more, it’s no surprise that talks of season 6 have already taken over the town. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Billions’ season 6.

Billions Season 6 Release Date

For fans wondering about the sixth season of the show, we’ve got great news. ‘Billions’ was renewed for a sixth season by Showtime on October 1, 2020. And we now have a release date as well! Get ready to see ‘Billions’ season 6 on January 23, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Despite the pandemic-related delays that set back season 5 in 2021, season 6 is slated for a release date far sooner than viewers had expected. Season 6 is already done with more than half of its filming, having jumped into the new season as soon as season 5 wrapped up.

Billions Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast will be reprising their roles. This comprises Paul Giamatti as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Junior, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, Eva Victor as Rian, Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker, Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades Senior, Kelly AuCoin as “Dollar” Bill Stearn, and Dan Soder as Dudley Mafee. Central to season 6 is Corey Stoll as Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince, the self-made billionaire taking over Axe’s empire. Daniel Breaker is also set to be a series regular, with his Scooter Dunbar being Prince’s right-hand man.

However, much to the dismay of fans worldwide, Damian Lewis is not returning for the sixth season as the wealth-amassing, law-breaking hedge fund manager Robert “Bobby Axe” Axelrod. Lewis is exiting the show. “It’s difficult to keep mining, creatively. We know who he [Axe] is,” he said, adding that he had initially signed on for only five seasons of the show. With his ‘Billions’ days now behind him, Lewis plans to stay in London to be close to his family, following the tragic death of his wife and actor extraordinaire Helen McCrory. The show had slowly been moving towards Axe’s exit for many years, according to showrunner Koppelman. Cue the gut-wrenching goodbyes from the cast, crew, and fans!

Nonetheless, the possibility of featuring the character of Axe in future episodes of ‘Billions’ has not been fully ruled out. “There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return,” said Lewis, and the producers agree. But for now, Axe’s storyline is officially concluded, and Stoll’s Mike Prince is set to become the show’s central antihero.

Billions Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 5 covers the high-stake legal and financial games that the elite of New York City play. The season sees strained romances, company mergers, brain-enhancing drugs, and media slanders. Elite dinners, organ donor hunts, and complicated business relationships follow suit, as most characters struggle to stay in control. Chuck, Taylor, and Prince join hands to bring Axe down. Chuck jostles with District Attorney Mary Ann Gramm. Prince fights back Axe’s attempts to malign his public image. Wendy and Axe acknowledge their mutual feelings of attraction, and Chuck finally discovers his to-be-ex wife’s secret romance. The season finale sees Axe finally facing the law as he missteps and invests in the cannabis industry, falling into Chuck’s trap. However, by selling his businesses to Prince — who in an interesting twist decided to throw a lifeline to the cornered billionaire — he manages to flee the country. Wendy and Axe never see their romance take-off as the former refuses the latter’s offer to leave the country with him. Despite losing almost all of his wealth and connections, Axe finds freedom and peace in Switzerland. Season 5 thus concludes with Axe winning, in a way.

Season 6 is expected to explore how Mike Prince pushes his image as an ethical and benevolent billionaire while taking the reins at Axe’s empire. With Prince as his new nemesis, Chuck Rhoades sees a bigger fish to take down and thus needs a finer, sharper strategy. Tensions might arise between Wendy and Taylor, with the former having helped Axe flee to Switzerland while the latter was essential in the plot to dethrone Axe. Rian is likely to become essential to Prince’s operations, much to the grim disappointment of Taylor. Cleverly planned philanthropy, legal loopholes, complicated personal and professional relationships, and strained alliances are possibly the key points of the new season. “The show has been asking the question as we go forward — is there such a thing as a beneficent billionaire, or are they by their very nature agents of harm?” said Koppelman. Clearly, Prince is here to rule. We need season 6 to see how, and for how long.

