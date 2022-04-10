Billions Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, ‘Billions is a drama series. In the first five seasons, the plot predominantly revolves around the conflict between New York District Attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr. and hedge fund billionaire Robert “Bobby” Axelrod. Following the departure of Damian Lewis, the actor that portrayed Axe, the show underwent a significant overhaul, introducing a new billionaire for Chuck to feud with, Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince. Initially, he is projected as a new-age wealthy individual who sincerely wants to make the world a better place. But towards the end of the season, he emerges as someone whose ambition knows no bounds, and neither does his willingness to make the necessary sacrifices to realize the said ambition.

Since its premiere on January 17, 2016, ‘Billions’ has received mostly positive reviews. Both critics and fans have praised the show’s characterization, performances, fast-paced narrative, and rapid-fire dialogues. Season 6 of the show has recently finished airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a seventh season of the show, we got you covered.

Billions Season 7 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 6 premiered on January 23, 2022, on Showtime and aired 12 episodes before concluding on April 10, 2022. The episodes have a runtime of 48-60 minutes. As for season 7, this is what we know.

We got something huge in the works. #Billions is renewed for Season 7. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MHhEXeZsSm — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) February 15, 2022

In February 2022, less than a month after the sixth season began airing, ‘Billions’ was renewed for the seventh season. ‘Billions’ is one of the most popular shows on Showtime and has a large, devoted fanbase. Although Lewis’ departure has caused some disappointments, most fans have seemingly come to accept it. The first four seasons aired without any big issues. The fifth season suffered some problems due to the effects of the COVID-2019 pandemic. However, in season 6, things have apparently gone back to normal. If this continues, the viewers can expect ‘Billions’ season 7 to come out sometime in Q1 2023.

Billions Season 7 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Billions’ stars Paul Giamatti (Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr.), Corey Stoll (Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince), Maggie Siff (Wendy Rhoades), David Costabile (Mike “Wags” Wagner), Daniel Breaker (Roger “Scooter” Dunbar), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), Sakina Jaffrey (Daevisha “Dave” Mahar), Eva Victor (Rian), and Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades, Sr.). The cast also includes Kelly AuCoin (“Dollar” Bill Stearn), Dan Soder (Dudley Mafee), Louis Cancelmi (Victor Mateo), Will Roland (Winston), Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker), and Daniel K. Isaac (Ben Kim).

Allan Havey (Karl Allerd), Toney Goins (Philip Charyn), and Dhruv Maheshwari (Tuk Lal) are also part of the cast. Most of the aforementioned actors are likely to return for season 7 and be joined by new members. Moreover, actors from the first five seasons can potentially return for the seventh season.

Billions Season 7 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 6 finale, Prince takes a $3.5 billion loss to avoid jail time. Instead, Chuck is sent to jail. Everyone at Michael Prince Capital finally begins to realize what kind of a man their new boss is, and it makes most of them uncomfortable. As the episode ends, Dave visits Chuck in prison and tells him that she will need his help to stop Prince from becoming the President of the United States.

In season 7, when Chuck gets out, Mike will realize he has virtually wasted $3.5 billion, and their conflict will resume. If Philip and Taylor do end up taking over MPC in the next season, they might try to establish themselves away from Prince’s enormous shadow. Wendy’s approach to her work might change now that she has been given refuge.

Read More: Is Billions Based on a True Story?