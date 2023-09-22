Black Book Ending, Explained: Did Paul Edima Absolve His Son?

Directed by Editi Effiong, ‘Black Book’ is a 2023 action-thriller toying with themes of corruption, mortality, and redemption. The movie follows the story of Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo), a deacon at a local church, who takes matters into his own hands after the corrupt police force kills his only son in an unjust execution. Determined to clear his son’s name, Paul embarks on a mission brimming with dangers, deceit, and high-stakes confrontations.

The supporting cast, including Bimbo Akintola, Sam Dede, Ade Laoye, Patrick Doyle, Funky Mallam, and more, contributes to the captivating narrative, making ‘Black Book’ a must-watch for the audiences. If you’re curious to see what challenges Paul Edima faces in his mission, here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Black Book.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Black Book Plot Synopsis

The movie begins with a gripping kidnapping and a fierce shootout between the SAKS officers and Angel’s gang. Their objective is to abduct Dotun Craig, the husband of Professor Stella Craig (Bimbo Akintola). The kidnappers manage to seize Dotun Craig and his newborn daughter but unintentionally leave one of their accomplices behind. Back at his hideout, Angel (Sam Dede) ruthlessly kills Stella’s infant daughter and pressures her to follow their demands to ensure her husband’s safety. Stella, devastated and desperate, acces to their demands and steps down from her prominent position.

Stella, formerly the president of NEOC (Nigeria Energy and Oil Company), has always been a steadfast crusader against corruption from the very beginning. During her tenure, Stella caused trouble for many dishonest politicians who put their gain ahead of public service. Immediately after Stella’s resignation, the corrupt Jubril Dauda seizes the opportunity and takes the reins as the new president of NEOC. Unfortunately, Angel breaks his promise and murders Dotun as soon as Stella steps down.

On the other hand, SAKS officials release the kidnapper and fabricate a false narrative of his escape. Also, instead of apprehending Angel, these corrupt officials shoot and kill an innocent Damilola Edima (Ade Laoye). Damiola’s father, Paul (Richard Mofe-Damijo), is a deacon at the nearby church. The loss of his only son shatters Paul dearly. What further breaks his heart is that the entire nation vilifies his late son as a kidnapper.

Vic Kalu (Ade Laoye), a dedicated journalist, reaches out to Paul Edima to offer his condolences. She also expresses her belief that Paul’s son, Damiola, was innocent. Vic has always been persistent in her efforts to expose the truth. Sadly, in most instances, her editor (Taiwo Ajai-Lycett) refuses to publish her stories to avoid lawsuits. Paul visits the police station and demands access to his son’s case file. Tragically, the corrupt police officers not only deny him the information he seeks but subject him to cruel treatment. They mockingly label his innocent son as a criminal and proceed to physically assault Paul before callously discarding him in a ditch. The crooked police officers had no idea how quickly their wrongdoings would catch up with them.

With no other choice, Paul takes matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Vic manages to obtain the police reports that contain nothing but lies. Recognizing the depth of corruption involved, Paul urges Vic to drop her investigation out of concern for her safety. However, Vic chooses to pursue an independent investigation into Damiola’s case. In a bold move, Paul kidnaps a few corrupt SAKS officers involved in his son’s execution. During their confrontation, the officers reveal that they were merely following orders. They were pressured by their seniors to find a scapegoat for the crime. After concluding his interrogation, Paul ties them in the middle of a highway, branding them as “Murderers.”

Recognizing the threat Paul poses to their corrupt agenda, the SAKS officials and Senator Dipo (Patrick Doyle) devise a plan to eliminate Paul. They begin framing him for the execution of multiple SAKS officers. This ignited a nationwide manhunt involving the entire police force. Angel and Senator Dipo also deploy their own assassins to eradicate Paul. However, they find themselves outmatched as Paul effortlessly neutralizes them. Paul gains the upper hand and turns the tables on Angel. Paul and Angel have a history together, having worked for the same guy, General Isa (Alex Usifo Omiagbo).

General Isa trusted and relied on Paulo Edima more than any other soldier in his private army. On the flip side, Isa had little faith in Angel due to his ineptitude and avarice. In return for his life, Angel agrees to secure Paul’s meeting with Isa. In the meeting, Paul lays out his terms. Paul demands the return of his son’s body. He also asks for a video confession from Senator Dipo, exposing the truth. Isa denies both his demands and instead orders his best assassins to eliminate Paul.

Black Book Ending Explained: Did Paul Edima Absolve His Son?

Paul decides to go after Dipo, fully aware of the risks it poses to him. Paul tries to contact his trusted old friend, Richard, for alliance. Upon meeting Richard’s wife, Big Daddy (Shaffy Bello), Paul learns of Richard’s death. Richard had paid the ultimate price for daring to consider leaving Isa’s army. Isa is a man who acts violently and greedily for the express purpose of increasing his fortune and power. Nothing he does is ever gratis, and the only reason why Isa granted Paul his freedom was because Paul handed him the “Black Book.”

The SAKS unit closes in on Paul at Big Daddy’s hideout, but he manages to pull a narrow escape. To expose the truth about his son Damiola’s wrongful execution, Paul infiltrates the home of the SAKS commissioner (Iretiola Doyle). Therein, Paul confronts the commissioner, passionately advocating his son’s innocence and demanding the release of Damiola’s body. The following morning, the commissioner reviews the fabricated police reports and acknowledges the blatant injustice carried out in the name of law.

On the other hand, Angel kidnaps Vic and leverages her safety to secure an audience with Paul in Kaduna. Paul, strategic and resolute, heads to Kaduna with a clear plan in mind. His objective is to infiltrate Isa’s farm, rescue Vic, and dismantle Isa’s empire by pilfering the crucial “Black Book” from the vault. Paul enlists the help of Tanko (Funky Mallam) and Big Daddy to create a diversion to draw the police away from Isa’s farm.

Paul enters Isa’s compound, and the latter orders his men to imprison him. Isa then cruelly manipulates the situation, implicating Paul in the murder of Vic’s mother. He even places a revolver in Vic’s trembling hands, coercing her to shoot Paul. To Isa’s surprise, Paul discloses that his allies are currently raiding his precious vault. Isa immediately dispatches his men to thwart the raid, but they prove ineffective. Big Daddy and his skilled team hack into Isa’s computer system and relay incriminating evidence to the Nigerian army. As a response, The military deploys a battalion to Isa’s farm, forcing Isa’s men, including his loyal bodyguards, to abandon their posts and flee for their lives.

The tables have turned on Isa, and his once-mighty kingdom is now disintegrating. In the final moments of the movie, Paul hands Isa a gun to take his own life. Isa turns the gun towards Paul, only to discover the clip is empty. Exposing Isa’s cowardice, Paul walks away, leaving Isa to confront the justice he has long evaded. Paul then entrusts Vic with the safe containing damning evidence against Dipo and his friends. Additionally, the police force clears Damiola Edima of all charges and releases his body. As the movie draws to an end, we see Paul finally burying his son’s body. Vic also joins him, signifying that she has forgiven Paul.

Why Did Paul Murder Vic’s Mother?

Between 1982 and 1984, a dangerous drug trafficking wave swept through South America, using West Africa as a conduit to reach Europe and America. While the Nigerian government saw it as a menacing problem, Isa saw it as a lucrative opportunity. Seizing control of the drug trade, Isa established a private army to protect and expand his criminal empire. Both Paul and Angel were part of Isa’s operations.

Witnessing a rising resistance against his criminal reign, Isa ordered a brutal “fumigation” operation. He commanded his men to eliminate anyone who posed a threat or competition to his illicit empire. The hit list was extensive, encompassing influential journalists, politicians, and anyone who could challenge Isa’s reign. Vic’s mother became a target when she uncovered damning evidence against Isa’s top smuggler, Dipo. Isa tasked Paul with carrying out the assassination, and the latter delivered. Fortunately, Paul drew the line at killing little Vic and advocated for his safety.

Why Did Paul Trade the Black Book?

When Isa pressed him to kill Vic, Paul revealed a powerful card he had been holding all along—his journal, aptly named the “Black Book.” This journal held a treasure trove of information, documenting every mission, operation, and individual involved in Isa’s extensive drug trade network. It was a damning repository of evidence that could shatter Isa’s criminal empire and ensure his imprisonment for life. Paul used this journal as leverage to barter his freedom and Vic’s safety. Isa, recognizing the threat posed by the incriminating evidence within the black book, struck a deal. With the black book now in Isa’s possession, Paul took a step away from the life of crime, vowing to make an honest living.

Read More: Best African-American Movies of Last Decade