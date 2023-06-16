Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 2: Will There Be a Sequel?

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura, ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ or ‘Black Clover: Mahou Tei no Ken’ is a fantasy action anime film. Yuuki Tabata, the writer and illustrator of the ‘Black Clover’ manga, wrote the story for this film, with Johnny Onda and Ai Orii turning it into a screenplay. Although the plot of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ is not directly inspired by the main narrative of the manga series, it is set after the events depicted in the final episode of the anime show. Despite being exiled following the devil trials, Asta decides to attend The Triumph, a grand festival of magic battles held once in ten years, in disguise. Just as Asta and Yuno begin dueling in their first match, four former Wizard Kings attack Clover Kingdom.

Ten Years ago, Julius Novachrono sealed off his predecessor, Conrad Leto, and the eponymous Sword of the Wizard King after Conrad tried to destroy the kingdom and remake it according to his wishes. Now, he is back and has resurrected three like-minded Wizard Kings to try it again, and it falls on Asta, Yuno, Noelle, and their comrades to save their home. Following its release, the anime film received mostly positive responses, with much praise directed at the animation, characterization, and action sequences. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 2,’ we got you covered.

Will Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 2 Happen?

‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ premiered on June 16, 2023, on Netflix (for the international audience) and in Japanese theaters. The film was originally supposed to release on March 31, 2023, but the premiere was postponed due to COVID-related delays. As for the ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ sequel, here is what we know.

Neither the anime film producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 2.’ As the narrative is an original story, Tabata and his collaborators can expand this part of the universe while he finishes the final arc of the main story. ‘Black Clover’ is a unique series in terms of the modern standard. All four seasons of the series were released without a hiatus in between them; all 170 episodes are sometimes regarded as a single block of episodes. This is how things used to be in the past, a tradition that only a few anime shows, such as ‘One Piece’ and ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,’ practice today. ‘Black Clover’ suffered arguably the most predictable issue with this format: the anime almost caught up with the manga.

If ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ is a success, it will open up many possibilities for the producers. They can opt for another film based on an original script, or a film developed from the remaining chapters or even a fifth season for the show if the manga is finished by then. If we consider all these options for a potential ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ sequel for convenience, we can speculate on what the story might be and when it might come out.

‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ ends with the defeat of the four Wizard Kings from the past. In the prospective sequel, our heroes can face the divine of that world. As devils exist in the ‘Black Clover’ universe, it’s not too outlandish to presume that their counterparts do as well. If the prospective future project covers the remaining chapters of the manga, we will likely see Asta and his friends taking on Spade Kingdom and, eventually, Lucius Zogratis, the oldest of the Zogratis siblings. The intermediate period between the initial announcement and the release of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ was about two years and two months. If the next ‘Black Clover’ project is greenlit in the next few months, viewers can probably expect ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 2’ to come out sometime in Q3 2025.

