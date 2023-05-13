Black Knight Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Lee Yun-kyun, Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Black Knight’ follows 5-8, a famed and respected delivery man who supplies oxygen to the remnants of an apocalypse in Korea. 5-8 fights against the social discriminations and inequalities present in his community along with a group of his fellow delivery drivers. The South Korean series progresses through the conflicts that arise between 5-8 and Ryu Seok, who aims to eliminate the refugees from their community.

The show received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for Kim Woo-bin’s performance as 5-8 and the series’ engrossing and fast-paced narrative. Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok, the show premiered in May 2023. The first season of the series ends with a pivotal detail concerning the fate of the Koreans who remain on Earth, making one eager to know more about the prospects of the sophomore round. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Will Black Knight Season 2 Happen?

‘Black Knight’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 12, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 44-51 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the second season are concerned, here’s what we can share. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the chances of season 2 materializing are not low, especially since the streaming platform didn’t bill the show as a miniseries. The sophomore round of the post-apocalyptic drama must be a part of the plans and Netflix can be open to greenlighting the same if the performance of the first season meets the expectations of the streaming giant. Although South Korean shows are not usually renewed for multiple seasons, changes are happening with the same in recent times.

Netflix recently added the second seasons of its Korean shows such as ‘D.P.’ and ‘Sweet Home’ to its 2023 slate, which displays the streaming platform’s wish to develop multi-season projects. Since ‘Black Knight’ is not conceived as a limited series, the show may have the same fate if its first season performs well. After the astronomical success of ‘Squid Game,’ Korean shows have a much wider viewership. Considering that the post-apocalyptic drama has a universally appealing narrative, it will not be a surprise if the show garners appreciable viewership globally. If that’s the case, Netflix may greenlight the second season of the show.

Narrative-wise, there is enough scope for the second season to materialize. The first round ends with 5-8 and Sa-wol looking at a clear sky, which indicates the possibility of life coming back to the deserts of the Korean peninsula. The potential second season may follow the aftermath of the same. If the viewership of the first season is commendable, along with other factors, Netflix is expected to greenlight another season to take advantage of the scope of the same. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Black Knight’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2025.

If the second season gets greenlit, we can expect 5-8 to deal with a new adversary, especially following the death of Ryu Seok. We may see a potent individual threatening the reformed social order of the country to gain authority in the community. 5-8 and his group of delivery drivers may try their best to conquer such a threat to make sure that there will not be any more division between the citizens of the country. After recovering from a life-threatening encounter with Ryu, Sa-wol may return to the group of delivery drivers to fight for the well-being of his fellow countrymen.

