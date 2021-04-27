‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 9 sees Tobias tormenting the Pierce family on every possible level. He targets Lynn and has her arrested. But his most shocking move comes towards the end of the episode, and it is sure to have some major ramifications for the Pierce family. You can find the details of this week’s episode in the recap section. But before that, let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 10 will premiere on May 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The fourth and final season consists of 13 episodes with a 40-45 minutes runtime each, and new episodes air on the network every Monday.

Where To Stream Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 10, tune in to The CW on your TV sets at the aforementioned date and time. Alternatively, new episodes stream on The CW’s official website a day after their television broadcast. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can stream the new episode on live TV platforms such as Xfinity, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Apple TV, and DirecTV. New episodes (as well as older seasons) of the series are available for purchase on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. Additionally, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

In ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 10, titled ‘The Book of Reunification: Chapter One,’ the Pierce family will face their toughest challenge yet as each member has seemingly lost their powers. With Tobias now in full control of the city, Freeland is likely set up to face a dark future. It remains to be seen whether Jefferson makes it out of his fight with Ishmael and how Jennifer is saved. The Pierce family and their allies will have to regroup and also find a way of getting Lynn out of jail. Khalil/ Painkiller could prove to be their trump card as it is possible he did not lose his powers.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 9, titled ‘The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding,’ opens with Lynn having a nightmare about forcing her family to give up their powers. She narrates this nightmare to her therapist, who comforts her by saying her family doesn’t need fixing. Jennifer is attempting to raise funds for the music program suited up as Lightning. Chief Lopez takes advantage of the situation and sets up an ambush to capture Jen. Jen fights back and narrowly manages to escape. At the research center, Lynn is denied access to the facility, and her research has been taken over.

Lynn learns that her superiors believe the money Jefferson embezzled was used for Lynn’s research, and therefore she has been ousted. Later, Agent Mason arrests Lynn on civil rights violation charges, and she is imprisoned at the Freeland Jail on Tobias’ orders. Elsewhere, Khalil/ Painkiller manages to obtain the ledger containing information that can prove Jefferson’s innocence. Jefferson takes on Ishmael in a fight. Tobias activates the device powered by vials of Val’s powers. As a result, Jefferson loses his powers during the fight, as do T.C. and Anissa. The episode closes as Jennifer loses her powers mid-air and begins to hurtle towards the ground.

