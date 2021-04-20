‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 8 returns the action to Freeland, where Tobias’ influence is growing. He makes a smart move to take Jefferson out of the picture as he takes his plans for Freeland further. Lynn and Gambi both make shocking discoveries that are sure to have major implications going forward. Before getting into the specifics of this week’s episode, let’s take a moment to look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The fourth and final season consists of 13 episodes with a 40-45 minutes runtime each, and new episodes air on the channel every Monday.

Where To Stream Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 9 can be watched on The CW on your TV sets at the said date and time. Alternatively, new episodes stream on The CW’s official website a day after their television broadcast. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can stream the new episode on live TV platforms such as Xfinity, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Apple TV, and DirecTV. New episodes (as well as older episodes) of the series are available for purchase on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. Additionally, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 9, titled ‘The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding,’ will likely reveal more about Tobias’ plans for the Pierce family. Now that he has Jefferson backed into a corner, he will also look to target other family members. Gambi has learned crucial information that could either help the Pierce family or prove fatal for him. Lynn has discovered Val’s powers and realizes she is a potent threat. The heroes will have to find a solution to this problem sooner rather than later. Khalil/ Painkiller is gearing up to return to Freeland, and his assistance could help the Pierce family turn the odds in their favor.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4, titled ‘The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart,’ Anissa and Grace return from their vacation. The Pierce family is throwing a party for the couple when the FBI arrives with a search warrant at their doorsteps. Jefferson faces embezzlement charges. Later, at a rally, Tobias uses Jefferson’s arrest as an example of the growing corruption in the city and positions himself as the solution, hinting he has a hand in the charges against Jefferson.

Jefferson also learns that the government plans to take over his house to build a hospital in the neighborhood. Jen advises him to take the money they are offering. Lynn performs tests on Jen and learns her composition is different from before she exploded. At Lynn’s clinic, Anissa and Grace learn more about Monavista’s activities. They are attacked by Ishmael but manage to fight back. Gambi reveals all the information he has uncovered about Ishmael. Later Gambi finds out that Tobias is indeed behind the Mayor’s murder. At school, Jen suggests organizing a fundraiser so they can bring the music program back on track.

Lynn tests a vial of Val’s powers on Gambi and learns that her powers can nullify the powers of metahumans. Gambi and Lynn raid a Monavista facility, and Lynn manages to get her energy device online. Gambi also steals some promethium in order to strengthen the Pierce family’s suits. TC informs Khalil about the situation in Freeland, and Khalil offers to help.

