Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

‘Black Mirror’ is a science fiction British anthology series that dives deep into humankind’s interactions with and reliance on technology. Created by Charlie Brooker and inspired by the cult-favorite 1960s anthology show ‘The Twilight Zone,’ the series uses a vast range of genres and timelines to explore mostly dystopian scenarios involving human nature, ideologies, societal norms, and technology.

The cultural impact of ‘Black Mirror’ is undeniable. Since its premiere on December 4, 2011, on Channel 4, it has percolated into everyday conversation, politics, academia, arts, and popular media. Netflix acquired the show’s rights in September 2015. Through the streaming giant, the series found an even larger audience, becoming an unforgettable and irreplaceable part of internet culture. It’s no shocker that fans wish to have their minds blown again by another installment of the award-winning show. Will the wait for season 6 ever end? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Black Mirror’ season 6.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date

‘Black Mirror’ season 5 premiered in its entirety on June 5, 2019, on Netflix. The fifth season comprises three episodes with a runtime of 62-70 minutes each.

Well, what about season 6? We certainly understand your desperation, because we too have been waiting for another season for a long time. As of now, there is no official information regarding ‘Black Mirror’ season 6. It definitely hasn’t been canceled, but it also hasn’t been officially renewed. One of the reasons behind the unfortunate hiatus of ‘Black Mirror’ is, ironically, the current unfortunate state of human society. Brooker revealed that he is unsure how stories about crumbling dystopian societies will be received in such troubled times. We do see how tales of a toxic dependence on technology would demoralize a global population deeply reliant on computers during a crippling pandemic.

However, it seems to us that the ‘Black Mirror’ team certainly has the vision and desire to produce a sixth season. “It would be nice to do more, as there are certainly more ideas,” stated Annabel Jones, executive producer. One of the hurdles here seems to be choosing the right time to put out a fresh batch of dystopian, unsettling content into a thoroughly distressed, pandemic-affected world.

A second hurdle faced by the sixth installment of the series is more on the business side of things. In 2020, Brooker and Jones established the Netflix-backed production company Broke and Bones after leaving House of Tomorrow, a division of Endemol Shine. The Banijay Group purchased Endemol Shine in 2019 and fully took over in 2020, obtaining the rights to ‘Black Mirror’ and several other hit shows.

With the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ under Netflix’s banner and the rights to the show with the Banijay Group, an agreement has to be reached amongst all concerned parties for season 6 to be greenlit and produced. Surely the Banijay Group and Netflix will again want to tap into the extreme and long-lasting popularity of the series? “We are still having ongoing discussions,” said Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, the global distribution wing of the Banijay Group.

Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned information, we expect ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 to premiere sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. We hope the show gets an official renewal soon. Yes, ‘Black Mirror’ is bleak, but we certainly want to use it to escape our actual everyday realities. Talk about dependence on technology!

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

Over the seasons, ‘Black Mirror’ has featured a number of faces both known and unknown. Season 5 sees well-known celebrities Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, and Anthony Mackie in central roles. We expect season 6 to bring in new faces. We might even see cast members from previous seasons reprising their roles or playing new characters. Additionally, more renowned celebrities might come on board for the upcoming season. Either way, we are sure all the actors will do justice to their characters and to season 6!

Black Mirror Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 5 of ‘Black Mirror’ explores the perils of celebrity worship, commercialized pop music, intrusive social media notifications, and virtual reality. The show’s first episode delves into restrictive masculinity, an exploration of sexuality, and the escapism of virtual gaming. On the other hand, the second episode looks at the overwhelming presence of social media in our everyday lives, underlining how its constant grabbing of attention can become fatal in an instant. Finally, the third episode outlines how technology enables the masses to have parasocial relationships with celebrities. It also points out how the music industry exploits artists for profits.

Season 6 is likely to continue in the same vein by exploring the various ways in which technology controls humanity’s existence. There’s no current information about the possible plot points of season 6. However, ‘Black Mirror’ often borrows from historical and contemporary concerns. Thus, some societal aspects it can potentially look at are the medical industry, the meat industry, the past and present of colonialism, and the porn industry. It can also focus on the climate crisis, cloud-based services, art and capitalism, and political conspiracies. We hope we’ll get to see the sixth season soon, and get another rude realization about the ever-present dangers of the fusion of humans and computers. Sure, we can blame technology, but aren’t humans always the root cause of every problem?

