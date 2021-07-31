Created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe, ‘Black Monday’ is a dark comedy series that unmasks the actual reasons behind Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. The show takes us back to October 19, 1987, the day locked in everyone’s memory as one of the most uneventful occurrences of the past. Through the show, we get to see how Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and a group of outsiders infiltrated into the old-boys club of Wall Street to cause the mess. After spawning three seasons, the return of the show has become a matter of curiosity for fans. If you want to know if ‘Black Monday’ will be back with season 4, we’ve got you covered!

Black Monday Season 4 Release Date

‘Black Monday’ Season 3 released on May 23, 2021, on Showtime and ended its ten-episode long run on August 1, 2021. Every episode of the show is around 30 minutes long. At the end of season 2, Dawn sacrifices himself for Black Monday, and Mo is assigned the head of The Mo Co. Season 3 revolves around his new life and a group of enemies waiting to take him down.

As far as season 4 is concerned, here is what we have surmised. The network has not yet revealed any updates about a possible renewal. Over the last three years, the show has maintained a steady viewership due to its relevance in terms of what is currently taking place globally. It has very elegantly touched upon the global pandemic and America’s civil unrest that has affected almost every industry in the country. Even though it has relatively lower ratings than other shows in the network, ‘Black Monday’ has gained a lot of attention because of the politics involved. As long as it stays in the spotlight, there will always be a good scope for more seasons.

Moreover, if the cast decides to sign up for more episodes, there is a high chance of returning. Paul Scheer, who plays Keith, also stated that filming for one season approximately takes ten weeks, covering ten episodes, so there is less burden on the members who can explore other projects over the rest of the year. If we additionally consider its release pattern, the show generally drops new seasons in the summer of every year. So, we can expect ‘Black Monday’ Season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Black Monday Season 4 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Black Monday’ includes ‘Avengers’ fame Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe, the self-made but savage founder of the Jammer Group, a Wall Street trading firm. Andrew Rannells portrays Blair Pfaff, a Wharton graduate forced to work at what he calls “Mo’s little chop shop.” Regina Hall plays Dawn Darcy, Mo’s right-hand woman. Paul Scheer essays the role of Keith Shankar, an exceptional trader in love with the good life. Casey Wilson plays Tiffany Georgina, whose company Mo sets eyes on. All the main characters might return for the next edition.

Other cast members expected to reprise their respective roles include Yassir Lester as Yassir X, Ken Marino as Larry and Lenny Leighman, June Diane Raphael as Corky Harr, and Michael Hitchcock as Pastor Newel. These actors portray recurring characters that might again feature in season 4.

Black Monday Season 4 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The third season of ‘Black Monday’ primarily follows Mo’s comeback after getting kicked out of Wall Street for his illegal scheming. He desperately tries to launch his own record label and re-establish his reputation as a stock market prodigy. In the process, he ends up staging a war against Larry. On the other hand, Blair struggles to adjust to his new position as junior Congressman in Washington D.C.

Keith has to prove himself to Leighman Brothers while Tiff is finally learning how to be independent with a little help from Keith, who helps her manage money. In the fourth season, Mo and his friends will be attacked by Larry, who has promised to take them all down after Mo tried to snatch his label back from him. Although Larry admitted to all his mistakes, the anger in his heart will drive him to cause a storm in the upcoming season.

