There has been a shocking and unfortunate rise in the instances of school shootings. The Israeli thriller series ‘Black Space ’ throws light on the aftermath of one such event. It follows Rami Davidi, a detective with unorthodox methods who investigates a shooting at a high school that he is an alum of. An underground app called Blackspace plays an important role in the incident. Created by Anat Gafni and Sahar Shavit, the series first released in December 2020 in Israel. Following its success in the home country, Netflix snapped up the series and released season 1 in May 2021. The riveting show is guaranteed to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The performance of the cast is also praiseworthy. While the first season comes to a somewhat satisfying end, some questions remain unanswered. Naturally, the fans want to know if they will get a second season or not. We have an answer to that!

Black Space Season 2 Release Date

‘Black Space’ season 1 landed in its entirety on May 27, 2021, on Netflix. Ahead of its international release, the show originally premiered on December 13, 2020, on the Israeli television channel, Reshet 13. The first season has eight episodes with a runtime between 43-51 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here is what we know. It has already been greenlit for another round and is reportedly in development. This comes as no surprise, given the critical acclaim the show has earned. After Netflix acquired the series, the vice president of content at Reshet, Ami Glam, expressed his enthusiasm. He said that the deal with the streaming giant is a big step for Reshet and the Israeli television industry. Apart from Netflix, the production company Federation Entertainment has also signed agreements with RTL in Germany, NPO in the Netherlands, and a streaming platform in Latin America. Netflix is no stranger to Israeli content and has delivered popular shows like ‘Shtisel’ and ‘Fauda,’ both of which have given us three seasons.

Since an exact release date for season 2 has not yet been announced, it is hard to estimate when the show will return. The first season began filming sometime after July 2019, since the lead actor Guri Alfi (Rami Davidi) began preparing for his role that month. It is also safe to say that the outbreak of COVID-19 could have caused a delay in the premiere of the show. This means that the production team requires at least a year to finish one season. Taking into consideration that the second edition is already in the works, the fans can expect ‘Black Space’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. Here is an Instagram post from Alfi announcing the second season. It translates to, “Verified. I told you everything would be fine …See you next season.”

Black Space Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since Guri Alfi plays the central character, Rami Davidi, we can expect him to reprise his role in season 2. Others who may return are Meirav Shirom (Miri Davidi), Reut Alush (Morag Shmuel), and Assi Levy (Noga Russo). Shai Avivi (Chanoch Tavor), Liana Ayun (Libby), Gily Itskovitch (Shir Tadmor), Yoav Rotman (Itamar), and Hadas Jade Sakori (Maayan) are significant actors in season 1, who might also be a part of the upcoming season.

Noam Karmeli will not be seen in season 2 since his character Eran Sagi dies in the final episode. However, he might be part of flashback sequences if the second season revisits scenes involving Eran. We may also see new cast members in the second season.

Black Space Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season’s final episode, Eran confesses everything to Morag before shooting himself in the investigation room. At Heritage High, Libby and Itamar confront Chanoch, who tries to negotiate with the duo as Itamar points a gun at him. Chanoch ends up coming clean about his actions. Davidi arrives on the scene just in time, but Itamar shoots at him, injuring his shoulder. While Libby escapes, Davidi manages to reason with Itamar, who is taken into police custody along with Chanoch. When Davidi returns to the hospital to be with Miri, she has already given birth to their baby.

In the second season, we will see how Miri and Davidi’s relationship changes. While the birth of their child will bring about a new dynamic, we also know that Miri feels like her husband prioritizes his work over her. Not to mention, he also sleeps with his colleague, Morag. Even though Libby has escaped, we are yet to learn what happens to her. Since the police have taken Itamar and Chanoch, further questioning might open a whole new dimension to the investigation.

Read More: Best Detective TV Shows on Netflix