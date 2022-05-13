Bling Empire Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

In what can only be described as a Netflix original that takes the concept of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ from the reel world to the real world, ‘Bling Empire‘ is a reality series unlike any other. After all, it follows the wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites in Los Angeles as they navigate their daily lives comprising extravagant parties, unparalleled glamour, and sheer drama.

Therefore, season 2 of this production raised the bars by introducing new friendships, new lovers, and of course, new feuds to go along with the old ones, making it equal parts intriguing as well as messy. So, if like us, you have already binged this installment and are now wondering about the possibility of ‘Bling Empire’ season 3, we’ve got the details for you!

Bling Empire Season 3 Release Date

‘Bling Empire’ season 2 landed in its entirety on May 13, 2022, on Netflix — more than a year after the series first debuted on January 15, 2021. Like the first installment, it comprises eight episodes, with a runtime of around 30 to 45 minutes each.

Coming to season 3, neither the Netflix officials nor the show’s producers have confirmed or denied its renewal as of writing, which means we can definitely continue to hope for it. That’s not only because the sophomore installment ended on a cliffhanger — with Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray suddenly showing up at Anna Shay’s doorstep — but also because of the commercial success it has received.

Yes, following a season’s release, Netflix usually takes a month or two to decide on a show’s fate, but a large part of it depends upon viewership and expansion or production opportunities. Therefore, since every one of these aspects looks promising right now, the show could get a green light as the summer rolls around. If it does, we can expect ‘Bling Empire’ season 3 to release sometime in Q1 2023 or later.

Bling Empire Season 3 Cast

Both seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Bling Empire’ revolved around seven prominent cast members. So, we will likely see Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, and Jaime Xie once again if the show gets a regeneration order soon. In addition to Guy Tang and his husband Almar, Christine’s husband, plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu, and their son Baby G might continue to feature as well.

Other cast members at the front and center of a prospective third edition might include season 2 additions Mimi Morris and her husband Don, who have actually proven themselves to be as endearing as they are rich. Cherie Chan, her partner Jessey Lee, and Andrew Gray may also be seen in a recurring capacity. We assume Dorothy Wang will be recurring even though she was a primary cast member in the second installment because she relocated to New York City, as seen at the end of the season. However, if the show returns, we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing a couple of new faces.

What Can Bling Empire Season 3 be About?

If ‘Bling Empire’ season 3 does come to light, it will probably pick up right from where season 2 left off — with the drama of Andrew coming back into the picture for Kelly. Moreover, we will likely see the direct aftermath of Anna and Christine’s face-off, with a specific focus on whether they confront Kane about his pot-stirring antics or not.

Kevin and Kane’s friendship, as well as Kevin and Kim’s association, may be explored further, provided there is a season 3. Jaime Xie’s personal as well as professional endeavors may continue to be a focal point. Amidst all of this, if the series returns, there will undeniably be several more opulent parties, chaotic gossip sessions with old and new groups alike, and, yes, shiny bling.

