Blood & Water Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

The South African teen drama series ‘Blood & Water’ revolves around Puleng, a high schooler who suspects that a star swimmer from an elite private school is her long-lost sister. The premise is filled with suspense and mystery and mixes together themes such as family, crime, and adolescence, which has proven to be a winning formula for Netflix.

The series first premiered in 2020 and has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has also won numerous accolades, including the award for Best TV Drama at the 2021 South African Film and Television Awards. The show’s second season recently dropped on Netflix, which raises the stakes and leaves a complicated trail of questions the viewers can’t wait to find the answers to. Naturally, if you are a fan of the show, you must be wondering whether there will be a follow-up season. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Blood & Water’ season 3!

Blood & Water Season 3 Release Date

‘Blood & Water’ season 2 arrived on September 24, 2021, on Netflix. All seven episodes of the sophomore season with a runtime of 43-52 minutes each landed on the service on the same day.

At present, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the series for a third season. However, considering the second season ends on a massive cliffhanger, a third outing for the show seems inevitable. The second season was announced a little over a month after the first season premiered. Therefore, it is possible that the streaming giant could take a similar timeframe to assess the show’s performance. If it exceeds the service’s viewership expectations, a new installment could be announced as soon as the next month.

Considering that filming on the second season commenced in November 2020 and lasted for five months, we could see a similar production schedule for season 3. Assuming the new season is greenlit and begins production by the year’s end, ‘Blood & Water’ season 3 could arrive on our screens sometime around May 2022.

Blood & Water Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Blood & Water’ is spearheaded by Amamkele Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, the new girl at Parkhurst College, and Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele a star athlete at the school. Cast members Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels), Thabang Molaba (Karabo “KB” Molapo), Arno Greeff (Chris Ackerman), and Greteli Fincham (Reece van Rensburg) form the friend circle of the two girls.

The main cast also includes Gail Mabalane (Thandeka, Puleng’s mother), Getmore Sithole (Julius, Puleng’s father), Odwa Gwanya (Siyabonga aka Siya, Puleng’s brother), and Ryle de Morny (Coach Chad Morgan). Leroy Siyafa (Sam), Katishcka Chanderlal (Pauline), and Alzavia Abrahams (Zayd) appear in pivotal roles in season 2.

For the third season, we expect most of the main cast members to reprise their roles. Recurring cast members such as Nasty C (Zero), Anil Sabharwal (Jono), Andre Lombaard (Mr. Loots), Laura Bosman (Mrs. Joffe), Baby Cele (Ms. Dlamini), and Esther von Waltsleben (Mrs. Thorne) are also likely to return.

Blood & Water Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The finale of ‘Blood & Water’ season 2 delivers some jaw-dropping twists. Firstly, Puleng and her entire family are subject to a DNA test. The results of this test are revealed near the episode’s end, and as it turns out, Puleng and Fikile do share the same mother but not the same father making things extremely complicated. Furthermore, Fikile’s mother is kidnapped and interrogated by none other than Lisbeth, who wants to know more about Puleng. Fikile is dragged away by the cops leaving her friends at the party confused.

The third season is likely to focus on the love triangle between Puleng, Wade, and KB. We could get some answers about Puleng’s role in the conspiracy and why Lisbeth is looking for information on her. The true nature of Fikile’s adoption and parentage might also be revealed, and we might learn about her biological father.

