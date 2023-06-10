Bloodhounds Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ is a South Korean series created by writer-director Joo-hwan Kim (also known as Jason Kim). It is based on a Korean-language Webtoon comic of the same name by Mangaka Jeong Chan. The action crime drama series revolves around two boxers who team up with a benevolent loan shark to take down the evil CEO of a money-lending company that torments those indebted to it. With the first season ending on a fulfilling note and concluding the story, viewers must be wondering if the series will return for a second installment. In that case, here is everything you need to know about ‘Bloodhounds’ season 2!

Will Bloodhounds Season 2 Happen?

‘Bloodhounds’ was released on June 9, 2023, on Netflix. The action drama series’ debut season consists of eight episodes, each with a runtime of roughly sixty minutes. All first-season episodes dropped on the streaming service on the same day. The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics who praised its action choreography and heartfelt narrative. However, there is no news of a second installment that could continue the story, as Netflix has yet to renew the series for a fresh set of episodes. Nonetheless, there is still hope since the show hasn’t been canceled either.

At present, neither the show’s makers nor the streaming service have made any official comments about its future. Therefore, it is likely that Netflix will take some time to assess the show’s performance on its platform before making a decision. It is likely that if the series proves to be a success with the audience and exceeds Netflix’s viewership demand, a second season could be announced in the coming months. However, the series’ chances of returning for a sophomore outing seem bleak.

‘Bloodhounds’ season 1 ends with its main conflict resolved after the protagonists, Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-Jin, defeat loan shark Kim Myeong-Gil. As a result, there are little to no loose ends that could be explored in a sophomore season. Similarly, the source material also tells a limited story that is mostly covered in the first season. On the other hand, a new story could be written if the show receives overwhelmingly positive reviews from the viewers. As a result, a second installment could be greenlit in the coming months. Assuming production commences in late 2023, ‘Bloodhounds’ season 2 could arrive on screens in Q2 of 2023, at the earliest.

For the second installment, main cast members Woo Do-hwan (‘The King: Eternal Monarch’) and Lee Sang-yi (‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha‘) are likely to reprise their roles as Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-Jin. However, Kim Sae-ron, who plays Hyeon-Ju, is unlikely to return since her character was written off midway through the first season. Similarly, other prominent cast members, Park Sung-woong (‘Snowdrop‘) and Huh Joon-ho (‘Kingdom’), are also unlikely to return for a potential second season as their characters’ arcs conclude with season one.

‘Bloodhounds’ season 2 will likely tell a fresh story focusing on Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-Jin. The duo could be running their own boxing gym after receiving a cut of the money they retrieve at the end of season 1. However, their kind-hearted nature could lead them into another fight for justice. The boxers could encounter a more powerful enemy threatening the poor and middle-class of Seoul City. As a result, Gun-woo and Woo-Jin could face a stern challenge that will test the limit of their morality.

