In the latest episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, there is a homicide of a video game streaming icon that the team is investigating. On the other hand, Deon signs up for a mentorship that puts his well-being at stake. You can catch the rest of the details at the bottom. For now, let us dive into what the upcoming episode – ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 11 might deal with!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, episode 11, will release on April 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Season 11 is expected to have 16 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Online?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 11 can be watched on TV by tuning in to CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If you want a break from switching on your TV set, you can watch the episode on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+). You can even choose to log in to CBS’s official website and stream the previous episodes of the show. Cable-free options for cord-cutters include watching the show on live TV websites such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ on VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 11 is called ‘Guardian Angels,’ where Frank will take matters into his own hands to save Gormley’s career. Officer Gormley will be accused of using excessive force after decades-old complaints against him become public knowledge. Also, Danny and Baez will learn to be allies when the transgender community is under threat and danger. Meanwhile, Jamie and Eddie will aim to settle a personal dispute with a local who likes to fight cops, and Erin will be pressured to let a good Samaritan off the hook for a violent act of vigilantism.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, episode 10 called ‘The Common Good,’ there is a homicide that the team is looking upon. Danny and Baez talk to Megan, who is was acquainted with Andrea, who was one of the most followed video game streamers in the world. Sean’s father is working on the case of Andrea’s death. Jamie chances upon a suspicious gang called Dead Twins. Janko and Witten encounter a woman being abused by her boss, Mike, and his family. But when the boss denies all allegations, the woman takes back her words.

Danny and Baez approach Ralph Lamonte, the man who killed Andrea. But he tells them to talk to his lawyers instead. Garrett is concerned about the clawback pension protections and talks to Erin for help. They want her to convey the matter to the governor, which she later does. But the governor imposes even stricter action on cop pensions. Erin then has a final chat with the governor, who then withdraws the rule. Jamie finds Deon injured, after which Deon drops out of the mentorship program. The Dead Twins gang is responsible for his condition.

Janko and Witten enter Mike’s apartment after being notified by a 911 call. On being asked, the women in the house initially deny having phoned for help, but later they admit that Mike abuses them and locks them up in rooms. The man is then arrested. Jamie realizes that Deon was abused by his brother and not the gang. Danny and Baez step foot at a gaming event and discover that Megan is gone. They go to Ralph’s place and see her about to attack him with a knife. Danny then stops her and arrests Ralph, who ends up confessing. Jamie checks in on Deon, and he tells him that his brother Dante has been pulled into custody. But Deon is not the one who snitched.

