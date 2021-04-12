‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 returned with another intriguing episode as Danny and Baez tackle a head-scratcher of a murder case. Erin finds herself in a weak position as she tries to defend a store robber who gets beaten up by a local group called Urban Defenders. Even if you missed the original run, you could read the recap to find out what happens. But first, we have the details for ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 12 that you can check out!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 12 will release on April 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Season 11 is slated to have 16 episodes, with each one being about 45 minutes long.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 on TV as and when it airs on CBS. If you prefer watching it online, you can visit Paramount+, and watch the episode there. The show can also be streamed on CBS’s official website after you log in with your cable credentials. Cable-free options include heading to live TV platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV, and streaming it during or after its television broadcast. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ on VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 12 will center around Frank and his 1 Police Plaza team as things get personal for them after Baker is assaulted on the street. Erin will also have a tough time after she asks her ex-husband, Jack Boyle, to represent a defendant she’s prosecuting. Meanwhile, Eddie will wonder if she’s too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work. Jamie will, of course, be majorly affected by this, and the sooner Eddie realizes her mistake, the better it will be for her. Lastly, Danny and Baez will investigate the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Recap

In ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 11, called ‘Guardian Angels,’ a young black female is found dead and dumped in a garbage can. Danny and Baez take up the case, and they learn that she recently went through a sex-changing operation which implies that it might have been a hate crime. Erin is pissed at an urban defender who attacks a person about to rob a store. Sid is upset about the inaccuracy of NYPD disciplinary records that puts his reputation and career at risk.

Danny and Baez enter a bar where the dead girl Keila went before the accident, but they don’t find anything. Baez tells Danny that she doesn’t understand the internal struggles of a transgender person. Frank takes his list of problems related to the NYPD and places it in front of the mayor, who downright ignores his requests. Danny, Baez, and Ashley discover another case of a murdered trans woman, and both the murders have the same MO.

Erin appeals to the governor about how the urban defender breached his limits by hitting the guy. Ashley, Danny, and Baez decide to go undercover at the bar where they spot the killer. Ashley then puts herself out there as a ploy to capture him, and just as he is about to attack her, Baez and Danny jump in to arrest him. The governor, in the end, makes up his mind to charge Brooks for having inappropriately dealt with the store robber. Frank states that all the allegations against Sid are false at a press conference, and if he leaves, Frank will do the same.

